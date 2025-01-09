Legendary playback singer P Jayachandran passes away at 80

Thrissur: Legendary Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran has passed away at the age of 80. He breathed his last at Amala Hospital in Thrissur, where he had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments for over a year. The news of his death was confirmed at 7:54 PM, just hours after he collapsed at his home in Pookkunnam around 7 PM.

P. Jayachandran, whose career spanned five decades, gifted over a thousand songs to Malayalam cinema. His melodious voice resonated across various genres, including film songs, light music, and devotional tracks, endearing him to generations of music lovers.

Born on March 3, 1944, in Ravipuram, Ernakulam district, Jayachandran later moved to Irinjalakuda. His entry into playback singing was encouraged by his elder brother Sudhakaran, who was a close friend of the legendary singer Yesudas. Jayachandran’s debut in film songs came in 1965 with the melody 'Oru Mullappoomalamay' from the movie 'Kunjali Marakkar', written by P. Bhaskaran and composed by Chidambaranath. Prior to the film’s release, director A. Vincent had heard Jayachandran sing at a concert in Madras and recommended him to music director G. Devarajan. This led to Jayachandran’s next notable song, 'Manjalayil Mungi Thorthi' from the 1967 film 'Kalithozhan', which became an instant hit.

Over the years, Jayachandran went on to deliver a vast repertoire of memorable songs, including 'Anuragaganam Pole', 'Rajeevanayane Nee Urangu', 'Rasathi Unne Kaanathe Nenjam', 'Prayam Nammil Moham Nalki', 'Nin Maniyarayile', 'Marannittumenthino', 'Harsha Bashpam Thooki', 'Kattukurinji Poovum Choodi', 'Upasana', and 'Karimukil Kattile'. His musical career, which spanned six decades, saw him contribute over a thousand songs. His voice resonated not only in Malayalam films but also in light music and devotional tracks.

Jayachandran's talent extended beyond Malayalam cinema, with recognition in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. In 2008, he made his Hindi debut, singing alongside Alka Yagnik for the film "Ada... A Way of Life", with music by A.R. Rahman. Throughout his illustrious career, Jayachandran received numerous accolades, including a National Award, five Kerala State Awards for Best Playback Singer, and a Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Playback Singer.

P Jayachandran's passing marks the end of an era in Malayalam music, leaving behind a legacy of timeless melodies cherished by millions.

