    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert

    Authorities have issued special instructions for residents in areas at risk of coastal erosion and other weather-related hazards. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, secure their fishing equipment, and be prepared to relocate if necessary.

    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert august 22 2024 anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The cyclonic circulation that was located over Lakshadweep has intensified into a low-pressure area over the central and eastern Arabian Sea, above the Karnataka-Goa coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As a result, Kerala is likely to experience widespread thunderstorms and rain over the next five days. By August 24, a new cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the northern Bay of Bengal. Therefore, the IMD has also indicated the possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas on August 25.

    The threat of rain in Kerala has temporarily subsided. Today, isolated areas in Thiruvananthapuram district may experience moderate rainfall and strong winds with speeds of up to 40 km/h, while light rain is expected in isolated areas of Ernakulam and Palakkad districts. However, the IMD has not issued an orange or yellow alert in any district of the state.

    However, a yellow alert has been issued in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on August 25 and 26, when heavy rainfall is predicted. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in these districts. The Indian Meteorological Department defines heavy rainfall as receiving between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain within 24 hours. Thunderstorms are also anticipated along with the rain.

    Special Instructions for the Public:

    Residents in areas at risk of coastal erosion should remain vigilant as strong sea incursions are possible along various coasts. Be prepared to relocate if necessary. Ensure that fishing equipment is secured and stored safely.

    Those living in houses without proper roofing or in structures with weak roofs should prepare to relocate as a precaution based on the warnings issued in the coming days.

    Trees, poles, signboards, etc., that are in hazardous condition in both private and public areas should be secured, and overhanging branches should be pruned. Any dangerous situations should be reported to the authorities.
     

