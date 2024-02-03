Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Three held for stealing 11 liquor bottles from beverage outlet in Thiruvananthapuram

    A three-member gang stole 11 liquor bottles at the beverage outlet near the Pandiyampara forest area in Thiruvananthapuram. This comes after they were released on bail in another theft case. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A three-member gang was arrested for stealing 11 bottles of foreign liquor from the Palode Beverages outlet in Thiruvananthapuram. The gang stole liquor bottles on the same day when they were released from jail on bail in connection with a theft case. Sajeer, Babu and Vishnu, natives of Kallara Vallakudi, were arrested by the Palode police. This outlet comes under the Vamanapuram Excise Department.

    The three accused were released from jail on January 29 after getting bail in the case of battery theft in the Pangode BSNL office. They got off the bus at Palode and went straight to Pandiyampara forest area's foreign liquor shop. However, the beverages shop was closed after working hours. When they observed that the next day was also a holiday, without a second thought they broke into the beverage outlet. 

    The accused first took 11 bottles of foreign liquor worth Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, two others saw through the CCTV monitor that one of the accused was breaking a bottle and consuming it.  With this, the CCTV camera, hard disk and monitor were taken and deposited in the well behind the shop. When the attempt to get the money from the locker failed, the trio fled the spot with the bottles. There were numerous empty liquor bottles all over the floor. The accused allegedly spilled alcohol on the ground. Additionally, the accused had destroyed every wire on every piece of equipment in the outlet, including the computer. 

    Meanwhile, Vishnu, who was tired during the journey, fell asleep in a shop. Babu and Sajeer went back to their house. On January 31, the manager visited the shop and learned about the incident. Following a police investigation that focused on fingerprints, the accused were taken into custody based on the complaint. The accused were apprehended, and the evidence was gathered. The accused were brought to the spot and evidence was collected. Sajeer, who was arrested, is accused in five cases including POCSO.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
