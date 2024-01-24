Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation begins distribution of 100 free e-autos in 100 wards

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a helping hand for the needy who have no means of livelihood. Eligible candidates in each ward were identified through councilors.

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is distributing 100 electric auto rickshaws free of cost through carbon neutral Ananthapuri project. Minister P Rajeev informed that these autorickshaws are manufactured by Kerala Automobiles Limited, a state public sector organization. The delivery of the first 10 e-autorickshaws included in the Smart City project was inaugurated in the state.

Minister Rajeev has highlighted a significant increase in the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in Kerala. He expressed optimism about the state's success in modern industries, anticipating a similar boom in the EV sector. The minister stated that Kerala Auto has secured numerous orders, including ones from Maharashtra, indicating a positive trend in the electric vehicle market.

A Hundred Auto Scheme is being implemented in 100 Wards. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a helping hand for the needy who have no means of livelihood. Eligible candidates in each ward were identified through councilors. Electric autorickshaws are distributed to avoid pollution