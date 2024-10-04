Kerala: Smoke detected in Air India Express flight moments before takeoff from Thiruvananthapuram airport

An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat was evacuated just before takeoff after passengers noticed smoke and a foul smell inside the aircraft. The incident occurred at 11 AM with 184 passengers onboard.

Thiruvananthapuram: A major accident was narrowly averted at Thiruvananthapuram Airport when an Air India Express flight bound for Muscat detected smoke just before takeoff at 11 am on Friday (Oct 4). Passengers noticed a foul smell, raising alarm, and alerted the authorities. The plane had already reached the runway for takeoff when the incident occurred.

All passengers were reported safe, and airport officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the smoke.

At the time, 184 passengers were on board. Airport officials assured there was no need for concern, and Air India stated that another aircraft would be arranged for the passengers.

