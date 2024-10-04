Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Smoke detected in Air India Express flight moments before takeoff from Thiruvananthapuram airport

    An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat was evacuated just before takeoff after passengers noticed smoke and a foul smell inside the aircraft. The incident occurred at 11 AM with 184 passengers onboard.
     

    Kerala: Smoke detected in Air India Express flight moments before takeoff from Thiruvananthapuram airport anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 1:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A major accident was narrowly averted at Thiruvananthapuram Airport when an Air India Express flight bound for Muscat detected smoke just before takeoff at 11 am on Friday (Oct 4). Passengers noticed a foul smell, raising alarm, and alerted the authorities. The plane had already reached the runway for takeoff when the incident occurred. 

    All passengers were reported safe, and airport officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the smoke.

    At the time, 184 passengers were on board. Airport officials assured there was no need for concern, and Air India stated that another aircraft would be arranged for the passengers.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mortal remains of Malayali soldier Thomas Cheriyan return home after 56 years, thousands pay last respects dmn

    Mortal remains of Malayali soldier Thomas Cheriyan return home after 56 years, thousands pay last respects

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-400 October 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-400 October 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief anr

    Kerala: Lorry driver Manaf booked for alleged exploitation of Arjun's family's grief

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today october 4 2024 anr

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today

    Actor Mohan Raj, popular for his iconic role as Keerikkadan Jose, passes away dmn

    Actor Mohanraj, popular for his iconic role 'Keerikkadan Jose', passes away

    Recent Stories

    Miscreants throw meat pieces at devotees during sacred 'Durga Mata Jyot Yatra'; sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    Miscreants throw meat pieces at devotees during sacred 'Durga Mata Jyot Yatra'; sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Throwback to 1980: When Amitabh Bachchan smoked 200 cigarettes, ate only meat RKK

    Throwback to 1980: When Amitabh Bachchan smoked 200 cigarettes, ate only meat

    World's richest actor with one hit film beats Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan at $1.4 billion RTM

    World’s richest actor with one hit film beats Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan at $1.4 billion

    Haryana Elections: Captain Abhimanyu to Savitri Jindal-10 candidates and their net worth RBA

    Haryana polls 2024: 10 richest candidates, their net worth

    Haryana Elections: Captain Abhimanyu to Savitri Jindal-10 candidates and their net worth RBA

    Haryana polls 2024: 10 richest candidates, their net worth

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon