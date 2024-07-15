Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in 3 districts; Holiday for educational institutions in 7 districts

The Meteorological Department has warned about heavy rain and strong winds in various regions, including North Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Holiday has been announced in 7 districts in Kerala today (July 15).

Thiruvananthapuram: The North Kerala region is bracing for intensified rainfall, with a red alert issued for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Monday, as the Meteorological Department forecasts extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 20 cm in just 24 hours. An orange alert has been sounded in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

A low-pressure system stretching from the north Kerala coast to the Gujarat coast, combined with cyclonic circulation over West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, is driving strong westerly and northwesterly winds along the Kerala coast, leading to persistent and intense rainfall in the region.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions, including professional colleges in Kozhikode, Kannur, Thrissur, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts will remain closed today due to continued rains. However, pre-scheduled University and public examinations will remain unchanged. Also, schools, Anganwadi and madrasas will be closed today in the Kasaragod district.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for fishermen, predicting rough seas and strong winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and the Bay of Bengal, as well as the Arabian Sea, advising caution and vigilance while venturing out to sea.

Latest Videos