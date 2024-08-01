Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today

    Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Wayanad on Thursday (Aug 1) to assess the damage from the deadly landslides that have killed 167 people and left many missing. The landslides hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala on July 30, causing extensive damage.

    Kerala: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Wayanad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former MP of Wayanad Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, have headed to Wayanad on Thursday (Aug 1) to assess the aftermath of the catastrophic landslides that have claimed 167 lives and left hundreds unaccounted for in the Kerala constituency. The region was hit by two massive landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala on July 30, resulting in widespread devastation. 

    Despite initial plans to visit on Wednesday, the Gandhis were forced to postpone their trip due to unfavorable weather conditions, but are now on the ground to survey the damage, engage with local leaders, and facilitate relief efforts.

    Following Kerala's most severe natural disaster on Monday night, district authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone areas to move to relief camps immediately. The massive landslides that struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad resulted in widespread devastation and significant loss of life. The district administration is facing criticism for not providing an early warning about the impending landslides to the affected communities.

    The construction of the Bailey Bridge is anticipated to be finished by today. Its absence has significantly hampered the rescue efforts, as volunteers have faced challenges in transporting essential supplies like food, water, and equipment, including earthmovers, to the disaster-stricken area in Mundakkai.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 10 districts august 1 2024; yellow alert in 9 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 10 districts today; yellow alert in 9

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll rises updates anr

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll crosses 270

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan counters Amit Shah's 'early warnings'

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund anr

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund

    Wayanad landslide tragdy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to kerala cm relief fund anr

    Wayanad landslide tragedy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to Kerala CM's Relief Fund

    Recent Stories

    GST department issues Rs 32,000 crore tax notice to Infosys vkp

    GST department issues Rs 32,000 crore tax notice to Infosys

    Infosys to Wipro: Stocks to watch on August 01 RKK

    Infosys to Wipro: Stocks to watch on August 01

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 10 districts august 1 2024; yellow alert in 9 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 10 districts today; yellow alert in 9

    Heavy rain devastates Delhi-NCR: 5 dead, schools closed, roads submerged (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rain devastates Delhi-NCR: 5 dead, schools closed, roads submerged (WATCH)

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 RKK

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon