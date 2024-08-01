Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Wayanad on Thursday (Aug 1) to assess the damage from the deadly landslides that have killed 167 people and left many missing. The landslides hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala on July 30, causing extensive damage.

Wayanad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former MP of Wayanad Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, have headed to Wayanad on Thursday (Aug 1) to assess the aftermath of the catastrophic landslides that have claimed 167 lives and left hundreds unaccounted for in the Kerala constituency. The region was hit by two massive landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala on July 30, resulting in widespread devastation.

Despite initial plans to visit on Wednesday, the Gandhis were forced to postpone their trip due to unfavorable weather conditions, but are now on the ground to survey the damage, engage with local leaders, and facilitate relief efforts.

Following Kerala's most severe natural disaster on Monday night, district authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone areas to move to relief camps immediately. The massive landslides that struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad resulted in widespread devastation and significant loss of life. The district administration is facing criticism for not providing an early warning about the impending landslides to the affected communities.

The construction of the Bailey Bridge is anticipated to be finished by today. Its absence has significantly hampered the rescue efforts, as volunteers have faced challenges in transporting essential supplies like food, water, and equipment, including earthmovers, to the disaster-stricken area in Mundakkai.



Latest Videos