    Kerala News LIVE: Actress assault case: HC to consider cancellation of bail of Dileep today

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 8:10 AM IST

    10.00 am: Smoke detected in Vande Bharat Express; train halted at Aluva station

    The Kasaragod-bound Vande Bharat train was halted after smoke was detected from the compartment. It stopped at Aluva for 23 minutes. Smoke rose from the C5 coach. The alarm was sounded when the train reached Aluva at around 8.55 am. Then after conducting the tests, the train departed at 9.24 am.  Railway officials said that it is suspected that one of the passengers smoked inside the train.

    9:20 am: Muslim League meeting for announcement of candidate in Lok Sabha election to be held today

    A pivotal parliamentary meeting of the Muslim League is scheduled for today to announce the Lok Sabha candidate. While candidates for Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies are expected to be announced, there's speculation that the candidate for Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu may also be revealed. However, uncertainties persist regarding representation in the Rajya Sabha and the inclusion of youth representation within the league's ranks.

    8:45 am: Kerala records highest temperature in the country; Check

    The temperature has been rising in the state for the past few days. Kottayam and Kannur district officially recorded the highest temperature in the country 38.5 degrees Celsius. It is the highest temperature recorded in the state during the season. The temperature rose to 38.3 degrees Celsius at Kannur Airport and Alappuzha district recorded 37.6 degrees last day.
     

    8.19 AM: Actress assault case: HC to consider cancellation of bail of Dileep today

    The Kerala High Court will consider the plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Dileep, the 8th accused in the actress assault case. A single bench of Justice Sophie Thomas will consider the government's petition.  It is alleged that after being released on bail, Dileep tried to influence the witnesses and tried to tamper with the evidence. The government had approached the trial court with a demand to cancel Dileep's bail, but it was rejected. The government then approached the High Court.  

    8.10 AM: Murder accused stabbed to death in Kochi; two arrested

    A murder accused was stabbed to death by a gang member in Palluruthy near Ernakulam on Tuesday evening. The deceased is Lalji of Kacheripady, who was the second accused in the Kumbalangi  Antony Lasar murder case in 2021. The police arrested the accused Chor Achu this morning. Fajis, the main accused in the case, was arrested yesterday. Lalju was killed in a clash between two gangs.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
