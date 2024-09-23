Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-788 September 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-788: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. The results will be declared at 3 pm. 
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-788: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-788 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-788 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Arjun Mission: Skeleton remains recovered from Gangavali River sent for lab test; search on with dredger

    Arjun rescue op: Confusion mars search op as diving expert Eshwar Malpe quits, Navy to arrive tomorrow

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, several districts under yellow alert

    Kerala: CPI(M) condemns MLA PV Anvar's public criticism, asks him to refrain from making public statements

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-669 September 22 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan looks dapper in new promo, show to premiere on THIS date

    Boost Your Home’s Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know

    Arjun Mission: Skeleton remains recovered from Gangavali River sent for lab test; search on with dredger

    SpiceJet to Vodafone Idea: Stocks to watch on September 23, 2024

    SpiceJet to Vodafone Idea: Stocks to watch on September 23, 2024

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

