Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-401: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Friday (Oct 11).
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-401 October 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 401: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Oct 11) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-401 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-401 lottery will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-401 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 11 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 11 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; Check details

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption anr

    Kerala: RSS plans legal action over remarks in Assembly linking it to Thrissur Pooram disruption

    Investigation into mobile theft at Alan Walker's Kochi event expands to Delhi, Aslam Khan gang under scanner dmn

    Investigation into mobile theft at Alan Walker's Kochi event expands to Delhi, Aslam Khan gang under scanner

    Kerala: Travellers can now bring pets via Cochin Airport; aims to facilitate 'Ease of Living' for pet lovers anr

    Kerala: Travellers can now bring pets via Cochin Airport; aims to facilitate 'Ease of Living' for pet lovers

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case dmn

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case

    Recent Stories

    Dramatic escape as 5 undertrial prisoners use blanket, lungis, bedsheet to make rope & flee Assam jail (WATCH) shk

    Dramatic escape as 5 undertrial prisoners use blanket, lungis, bedsheet to make rope & flee Assam jail (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'Phattu' in fiery argument NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'Phattu' in fiery argument

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 11 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 11 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; Check details

    football UEFA Nations League: Haaland breaks Norway's all-time scoring record after 90 years; calls feat 'historic' snt

    UEFA Nations League: Haaland breaks Norway's all-time scoring record after 90 years; calls feat 'historic'

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre dmn

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon