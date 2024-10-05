Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-674 October 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-674: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Oct 05).
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-674 October 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-674 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Oct 05) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 674:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, yellow alert in six districts today dmn

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, yellow alert in six districts today

    Kerala: Munambam residents demand urgent action as Waqf land dispute puts 614 families in crisis anr

    Kerala: Munambam residents demand urgent action as Waqf land dispute puts 614 families in crisis

    Kerala: Actor-director Balachandra Menon files complaint against Aluva native actress, her lawyer for threats dmn

    Kerala: Actor-director Balachandra Menon files complaint against Aluva native actress, her lawyer for threats

    Kerala: Smoke detected in Air India Express flight moments before takeoff from Thiruvananthapuram airport anr

    Kerala: Smoke detected in Air India Express flight moments before takeoff from Thiruvananthapuram airport

    Mortal remains of Malayali soldier Thomas Cheriyan return home after 56 years, thousands pay last respects dmn

    Mortal remains of Malayali soldier Thomas Cheriyan return home after 56 years, thousands pay last respects

    Recent Stories

    Indian Railways set to launch Hydrogen train by December 2024 Reports vkp

    Indian Railways set to launch Hydrogen train by December 2024: Reports

    Junior doctors at RG Kar Hospital withdraw strike, announce sit-in hunger protest AJR

    Junior doctors at RG Kar Hospital withdraw strike, announce sit-in hunger protest

    Mumbai Metro Line 3: PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Aqua Line underground metro; Key Highlights anr

    Mumbai Metro Line 3: PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Aqua Line today; Key Highlights

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes ATG

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    CM Hemant Soren inaugurates key infrastructure projects in Ranchi, stresses on public participation AJR

    CM Hemant Soren inaugurates key infrastructure projects in Ranchi, stresses on public participation

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon