Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-669 Aug 31 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-669: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Aug 31).

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-669 Aug 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-669 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Aug 31) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 669:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan dmn

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan

    Kerala: 47-year-old man found dead in lodge in Kozhikode dmn

    Kerala: 47-year-old man found dead in lodge in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint dmn

    Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint

    SHOCKING! Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location dmn

    Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location (WATCH)

    Legal Services Authority intervenes in hit-and-run case, offers support to family of 9-year-old girl in coma dmn

    Kerala: Legal Services Authority intervenes in hit-and-run case, offers support to family of girl in coma

    Recent Stories

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more gcw

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more

    Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case ATG

    'Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to commemorate 75 years of Supreme Court of India (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi unveils stamp, coin to commemorate 75 years of Supreme Court of India (WATCH)

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan dmn

    Kerala: EP Jayarajan removed as LDF convener, replaced by TP Ramakrishnan

    Factually incorrect, strict laws exist: Centre writes back to Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata doctor rape-murder gcw

    'Factually incorrect, strict laws exist': Centre writes back to Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata horror

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon