Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-110 September 11 2024: Check 1st prize winner of Rs 1 crore

    Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-110: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-110 September 11 2024: Check 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-109: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Fifty Fifty FF-110 Result“ on Wednesday (Sep 11). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF-110 was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Fifty Fifty FF-110 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    FT 809978

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    FR 372234

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    FN 809978
    FO 809978
    FP 809978
    FR 809978
    FS 809978
    FU 809978
    FV 809978
    FW 809978
    FX 809978
    FY 809978
    FZ 809978

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    0251  0440  1023  2510  2612  2682  4517  4709  4922  5024  6065  6609  7119  7474  7510  7783  8211  8496  8519  8683  9022  9417  9703

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    0264  0599  1113  2667  4586  4613  5848  6796  7618  9222  9571  9773

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    0108  1589  2734  3222  3491  3512  4242  4289  4465  4842  5207  5218  5537  5670  5794  6741  7948  8164  8479  8615  8847  9004  9085  9532

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    0070  0170  0355  0642  0859  1020  1021  1070  1133  1336  1371  1424  1453  1512  1567  1648  1831  1940  2072  2148  2184  2188  2288  2477  2691  2749  2807  2868  3057  3162  3387  3428  3516  3733  3960  4031  4311  4323  4445  4492  4643  4804  4834  4933  4942  5002  5054  5249  5259  5417  5453  5707  5742  5959  5974  6069  6162  6184  6229  6256  6410  6536  6678  6765  6771  6791  6798  6799  6806  6889  6935  7006  7058  7330  7522  7565  7700  7737  7834  7898  8167  8217  8407  8599  8642  8891  8963  9047  9210  9217  9279  9386  9404  9554  9665  9942

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    0283  0311  0376  0455  0559  0696  0718  0983  1211  1346  1407  1489  1502  1519  1558  1687  1730  1764  1769  1772  1806  1937  2108  2114  2206  2253  2317  2353  2445  2531  2636  2672  2700  2823  2907  2971  2993  3031  3079  3082  3223  3236  3249  3261  3265  3294  3354  3400  3500  3530  3550  3577  3590  3704  3758  4103  4161  4174  4326  4387  4489  4805  4815  4833  4965  4971  5067  5111  5210  5315  5460  5578  5637  5782  5858  5860  5872  5940  6030  6132  6171  6308  6463  6578  6603  7077  7149  7210  7215  7280  7352  7411  7595  7645  7675  7900  7944  7949  8092  8110  8180  8204  8242  8288  8363  8478  8488  8502  8626  8687  8741  8777  8843  9009  9078  9131  9313  9555  9600  9619  9686  9733  9820  9857  9902  9941

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man left to die in room after motorcycle accident in Thiruvananthapuram, accused flee scene dmn

    Kerala: Man left to die in room after motorcycle accident in Thiruvananthapuram, accused flee scene

    Kerala: Complainant actress accuses investigation team of harassment in Mukesh sexual abuse case dmn

    Kerala: Complainant actress accuses investigation team of harassment in Mukesh sexual abuse case

    Kerala: Human remains found in Alappuzha identified as missing 73-year-old woman Subhadra dmn

    Kerala: Human remains found in Alappuzha identified as missing 73-year-old woman Subhadra

    Kerala: Six new cases of jaundice take number of infected in Kozhikode's Kommeri to 53 dmn

    Kerala: Six new cases of jaundice take number of infected in Kozhikode's Kommeri to 53

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held anr

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held

    Recent Stories

    Make the easiest profit with Baccarat ufabet

    Make the easiest profit with Baccarat(บาคาร่า) ufabet

    Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for insensitive coverage of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora's tragic death NTI

    Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for insensitive coverage of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora's tragic death

    Malaika Arora Father Suicide: Celebs who passed away in similar way RBA

    Malaika Arora Father Suicide: Celebs who passed away in similar way

    Irked with EV services, man sets OLA showroom on fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Irked over EV services, man sets OLA showroom on fire in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Suicide Statistics in India Here's a shocking reality RBA

    Suicide Statistics in India: Here’s a SHOCKING reality

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon