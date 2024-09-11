Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-110 September 11 2024: Check 1st prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-110: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the "Fifty Fifty FF-110 Result" on Wednesday (Sep 11). Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Fifty Fifty FF-110 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

FT 809978

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

FR 372234

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

FN 809978

FO 809978

FP 809978

FR 809978

FS 809978

FU 809978

FV 809978

FW 809978

FX 809978

FY 809978

FZ 809978

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0251 0440 1023 2510 2612 2682 4517 4709 4922 5024 6065 6609 7119 7474 7510 7783 8211 8496 8519 8683 9022 9417 9703



4th Prize: Rs 2000

0264 0599 1113 2667 4586 4613 5848 6796 7618 9222 9571 9773

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0108 1589 2734 3222 3491 3512 4242 4289 4465 4842 5207 5218 5537 5670 5794 6741 7948 8164 8479 8615 8847 9004 9085 9532

6th Prize: Rs 500

0070 0170 0355 0642 0859 1020 1021 1070 1133 1336 1371 1424 1453 1512 1567 1648 1831 1940 2072 2148 2184 2188 2288 2477 2691 2749 2807 2868 3057 3162 3387 3428 3516 3733 3960 4031 4311 4323 4445 4492 4643 4804 4834 4933 4942 5002 5054 5249 5259 5417 5453 5707 5742 5959 5974 6069 6162 6184 6229 6256 6410 6536 6678 6765 6771 6791 6798 6799 6806 6889 6935 7006 7058 7330 7522 7565 7700 7737 7834 7898 8167 8217 8407 8599 8642 8891 8963 9047 9210 9217 9279 9386 9404 9554 9665 9942

7th Prize: Rs 100

0283 0311 0376 0455 0559 0696 0718 0983 1211 1346 1407 1489 1502 1519 1558 1687 1730 1764 1769 1772 1806 1937 2108 2114 2206 2253 2317 2353 2445 2531 2636 2672 2700 2823 2907 2971 2993 3031 3079 3082 3223 3236 3249 3261 3265 3294 3354 3400 3500 3530 3550 3577 3590 3704 3758 4103 4161 4174 4326 4387 4489 4805 4815 4833 4965 4971 5067 5111 5210 5315 5460 5578 5637 5782 5858 5860 5872 5940 6030 6132 6171 6308 6463 6578 6603 7077 7149 7210 7215 7280 7352 7411 7595 7645 7675 7900 7944 7949 8092 8110 8180 8204 8242 8288 8363 8478 8488 8502 8626 8687 8741 8777 8843 9009 9078 9131 9313 9555 9600 9619 9686 9733 9820 9857 9902 9941

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

