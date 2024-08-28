Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize Rs 1 crore today?

    Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-108: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-108 August 28 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-108: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Fifty Fifty FF-108 Result“ on Wednesday (Aug 28). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF-108 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Fifty Fifty FF-108 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
     


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tragic accident in Kollam claims life of 50-year-old man after bus hits bike and tipper lorry runs over him dmn

    Tragic accident in Kollam claims life of 50-year-old man after bus hits bike and tipper lorry runs over him

    Asianet News Impact: Kerala HC seeks police report in Vadakara car accident that left 9-year-old in coma anr

    Asianet News Impact: Kerala HC seeks police report in Vadakara car accident that left 9-year-old in coma

    Kerala initiates research and action plan on rising Amoebic infection cases anr

    Kerala initiates research and action plan on rising Amoebic infection cases

    Kerala: Actor Siddique slapped with rape, criminal intimidation charges over actress' complaint anr

    Kerala: Actor Siddique slapped with rape, criminal intimidation charges over actress' complaint

    Kerala: Two separate road accidents leave 1 dead in Palakkad, 2 severely injured in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

    Kerala: Two separate road accidents leave 1 dead in Palakkad, 2 severely injured in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Ejipura flyover faces slow paced construction BBMP weighs tender cancellation vkp

    Bengaluru: Ejipura flyover faces slow paced construction; BBMP weighs tender cancellation

    Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in AJR

    'Please send Rs 500': Fraudster poses as CJI DY Chandrachud in cab fare scam, Delhi Police step in

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 28: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 28: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    Jodhpur HORROR! 15-year-old girl gangraped at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, 2 contractual employees arrested anr

    Jodhpur HORROR! 15-year-old girl gangraped at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, 2 contractual employees arrested

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon