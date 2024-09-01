Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-667 September 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-667 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 01). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m.
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-667 September 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-667 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 01). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-667 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Toll rates increased at Thrissur's Paliyekkara for all vehicle types; Check revised rates here anr

    Kerala: Toll rates increased at Thrissur's Paliyekkara for all vehicle types; Check revised rates here

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall to lash several districts today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 10 districts on September 1 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall to lash several districts today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 10 districts

    'A lie always travels faster than truth...' Malayalam Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations anr

    'A lie always travels faster than truth...' Actor Jayasurya breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report dmn

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report

    Kerala:SP Sujith Das and ADGP Ajith Kumar to face departmental probe after leak of voice clip with allegations dmn

    Kerala:SP Sujith Das and ADGP Ajith Kumar to face departmental probe after leak of voice clip with allegations

    Recent Stories

    Devastating rains kill 8 in Andhra Pradesh; CM Chandrababu Naidu leads emergency measures AJR

    Devastating rains kill 8 in Andhra Pradesh; CM Chandrababu Naidu leads emergency measures

    Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's predicted due date has a SURPRISING connection with Ranbir Kapoor! RKK

    Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's predicted due date has a SURPRISING connection with Ranbir Kapoor!

    3729.1 transactions per second! India's UPI sets 'record' with Rs 81 lakh crore milestone; details here snt

    3729.1 transactions per second! India's UPI sets 'record' with Rs 81 lakh crore milestone; details here

    Telangana rains: Red alert for Hyderabad; schools, colleges shut on THESE days all you need to know NDRF AJR

    Telangana rains: Red alert for Hyderabad; schools, colleges shut on THESE days

    Gold rates on September 02, 2024: Check 22K, 24K price in your city RKK

    Gold rates on September 02, 2024: Check 22K, 24K price in your city

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon