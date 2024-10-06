Kerala: KT Jaleel says gold smugglers at Karipur Airport are mostly Muslims, urges Qazis to educate community

K T Jaleel, MLA, stated that a significant portion of those apprehended in gold smuggling operations centered around Karipur Airport belong to the Muslim community. He emphasized that a considerable percentage of Muslims involved in gold smuggling and hawala transactions believe these activities are not religiously prohibited. Jaleel questioned how calling upon Muslim religious leaders (Qazis) to educate such individuals could be construed as Islamophobic.

He emphasized that opposition to wrongdoing should arise from within each community, noting that Christians should confront issues within their community, Muslims should address faults among Muslims, and Hindus should rectify improprieties in their ranks. Without such internal accountability, he argued, any external intervention would be viewed as malicious.

Jaleel pointed out that the majority of individuals caught in gold smuggling activities at Karipur Airport are Muslims and questioned what reforms “Malappuram lovers” expect to implement in the Muslim community if they fail to address this issue. He expressed concern that many Muslims involved in these activities believe they are not violating religious teachings. He reiterated that suggesting Qazis educate these individuals should not be seen as Islamophobic.

Reflecting on past events, Jaleel asked where these Malappuram were when the media, the Muslim League, Congress, and BJP for falsely accusing him of being involved in gold smuggling during the Quran case, stating that their silence during those accusations was notable. He questioned their commitment to the community at that time and emphasized the importance of addressing gold smuggling by the religion and asked why all the commotion when he suggested Muslim clerics to educate people on this.

Jaleel condemned the hypocrisy of critics who scrutinize his actions while remaining silent on these serious allegations. He said it is understandable why those sees everything through religious angle are reluctant to publicly declare gold smuggling and hawala as religiously prohibited. Jaleel also took a veiled dig at 'an MLA who lost election in Thrithala' for double standards in the matter. He concluded with a reference to the Quran, emphasizing the moral obligation to refrain from hypocrisy.

