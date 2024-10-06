Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: KT Jaleel says gold smugglers at Karipur Airport are mostly Muslims, urges Qazis to educate community

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    Malappuram: K.T. Jaleel, MLA, recently commented on the gold smuggling operations linked to Karipur Airport, stating that a significant number of those apprehended belong to the Muslim community. He highlighted that many Muslims involved in gold smuggling and hawala transactions do not see these activities as religiously prohibited. Jaleel questioned the perception that calling upon Muslim leaders (Qazis) to educate offenders is Islamophobic.

    He emphasized that opposition to wrongdoing should arise from within each community, noting that Christians should confront issues within their community, Muslims should address faults among Muslims, and Hindus should rectify improprieties in their ranks. Without such internal accountability, he argued, any external intervention would be viewed as malicious.

    Jaleel pointed out that the majority of individuals caught in gold smuggling activities at Karipur Airport are Muslims and questioned what reforms “Malappuram lovers” expect to implement in the Muslim community if they fail to address this issue. He expressed concern that many Muslims involved in these activities believe they are not violating religious teachings. He reiterated that suggesting Qazis educate these individuals should not be seen as Islamophobic.

    Reflecting on past events, Jaleel asked where these Malappuram were when the media, the Muslim League, Congress, and BJP for falsely accusing him of being involved in gold smuggling during the Quran case, stating that their silence during those accusations was notable. He questioned their commitment to the community at that time and emphasized the importance of addressing gold smuggling by the religion and asked why all the commotion when he suggested Muslim clerics to educate people on this.

    Jaleel condemned the hypocrisy of critics who scrutinize his actions while remaining silent on these serious allegations. He said it is understandable why those sees everything through religious angle are reluctant to publicly declare gold smuggling and hawala as religiously prohibited. Jaleel also took a veiled dig at 'an MLA who lost election in Thrithala' for double standards in the matter. He concluded with a reference to the Quran, emphasizing the moral obligation to refrain from hypocrisy.

