    Kerala: Kasaragod nurse's death confirmed as suicide in post-mortem report

    A 20-year-old nurse, SK Smrithi, was found dead in her hostel room in Kasaragod, Kerala. Her family alleged foul play, but the preliminary post-mortem report confirmed it was a suicide. 

    Kerala: Kasaragod nurse's death confirmed as suicide by post-mortem report dmn
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 6:31 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

    Kasaragod, Kerala: The preliminary post-mortem report has confirmed that the death of SK Smrithi, a 20-year-old nurse at a private hospital in Bandiyod, was a suicide. Smrithi's family had alleged foul play in her death.

    Smrithi, a native of Thenmala in Kollam, was found hanging in her hostel room on Tuesday. She was a nursing trainee at a private hospital in Bandiyod. The hospital authorities had questioned her about a wrong medication administered to a patient, which had put her under pressure.

    Smrithi's father, Komalarajan, and sister, Shruthi, had alleged that her death was not a suicide. They believe there is more to her death than meets the eye.

    Meanwhile, the medical director stated that Smrithi had mistakenly given the wrong medication to a patient who had come to the hospital the previous day. Instead of administering antibiotics, she gave an injection meant for fever.

    However, the post-mortem report has confirmed that Smrithi's death was a suicide. The report has been submitted to the police, who have registered a case in connection with the incident.

    The Kumbala police have said that they would conduct a detailed investigation into the reasons behind Smrithi's death. 

    The body was shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College for a detailed post-mortem examination after Smrithi's family raised suspicions about her death. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

