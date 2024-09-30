Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert issued in 9 districts

    Kerala weather update: The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state with nine districts placed under a yellow alert on Monday (Sep 30). Eastern regions will witness increased rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 7:56 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 7:56 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall today, warns the Central Meteorological Department. A low-pressure system stretching from the Comorin coast to Rayalaseema is expected to bring intense showers to the state. As a precaution, nine districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur - have been placed under a yellow alert.

    Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts are under yellow alert tomorrow, with forecasts predicting isolated heavy rainfall. This means some areas can expect intense showers exceeding 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Eastern regions will witness increased rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms.

    Additionally, the INCOIS has issued a warning for tonight, predicting tidal waves of 0.5 to 1 meter and rough sea conditions until 11:30 pm.

    A weather alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu's coastal areas (Kanyakumari and Thirunelveli) and Lakshadweep, predicting tidal waves of 1.2-1.4 meters and rough sea conditions until 11:30 pm tonight. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution. Move to safe zones as instructed by authorities and secure boats and vessels in harbors. Avoid beach trips and water activities.

