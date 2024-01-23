Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year

    Following the permission of the High Court, Kaniv 108 special rescue van was allowed to provide emergency medical assistance to the pilgrims till Sannidhanam this time.

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year Rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that 2,43,413 people were provided health services in Sabarimala during Mandala Masam. Out of these, around 7,278 people required observation or inpatient treatment. The minister informed that 231 people came with chest pain, 13,161 people with heart problems, 81,715 people with respiratory problems, 295 people who were injured in road accidents, and 18 people who were bitten by snakes were mainly treated.

    A total of 1546 individuals received expert treatment after being transported to other hospitals. Following the permission of the High Court, Kaniv 108 special rescue van was allowed to provide emergency medical assistance to the pilgrims till Sannidhanam this time. The minister reported that emergency services were extended to 150 people through this specialized rescue van.

    The department officials said that the health department had prepared extensive services to ensure health services in connection with the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Dispensaries with expert systems were functioning at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal, Charalmedu, Neelimala, and Apachimedu. All hospitals are equipped with defibrillators, ventilators, and cardiac monitor systems. A fully equipped lab has been provided at Nilakkal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam. The officials said operation theaters and X-ray facilities were set up at Pampa and Sannidhanam. 

    The Health Department said that 'Sabarimala special wards were set up at Adoor General Hospital, Ranni Taluk Hospital, Thiruvalla District Hospital, Kozhencherry District Hospital, Ranni Perinad Social Health Center, and Konni Medical College. Apart from this, treatment facilities were also provided in around 15 hospitals like Erumeli, Kozhencherry, Mundakkayam, Vandiperiyar, Kumily, Chengannur etc. Kottayam Medical College has also provided excellent facilities for the pilgrims. A control room was set up at the Pampa government hospital to coordinate operations. Emergency medical centers and oxygen parlors were set up at 15 places along the journey from Pampa to Sannidhanam and at four places on the Kananapatha. The service of the Ayush wing has also been ensured'.

    The Health Department efficiently arranged ambulances at crucial locations such as Pampa, Nilakkal, and Erumeli, extending services to 470 pilgrims. In addition, 363 pilgrims were attended to by Kaniv through 108 ambulances. The health department deployed a range of rapid-action medical unit vehicles, including a rescue van capable of traversing rough terrains, an ICU ambulance stationed at Pampa, a bike feeder ambulance, and seven Kaniv 108 ambulances.

    Health department officials reported that 31 pilgrims availed of bike feeder ambulance services, 27 received ICU ambulance services, and 155 were assisted through other Kaniv 108 ambulance services. The concerted efforts aimed to ensure prompt and effective medical assistance for pilgrims during their journey.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check rkn

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check

    Kerala news live 23 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Ernakulam Maharajas College to open soon; student organizations meeting today

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes PM Modi over Ram Mandir inauguration rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes PM Modi over Ram Mandir inauguration

    Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Special poojas, programs held in various temples in Kerala rkn

    Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Special poojas, programs held in various temples in Kerala

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-753 January 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-753 January 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    India overtakes Hong Kong becomes world fourth largest stock market gcw

    India overtakes Hong Kong, becomes world's fourth-largest stock market

    India not having permanent seat in UNSC is 'absurd', says Tesla CEO Elon Musk snt

    India not having permanent seat in UNSC is 'absurd', says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more ATG

    'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch RBA

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch

    OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R India launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R India launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon