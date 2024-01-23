Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year

Following the permission of the High Court, Kaniv 108 special rescue van was allowed to provide emergency medical assistance to the pilgrims till Sannidhanam this time.

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that 2,43,413 people were provided health services in Sabarimala during Mandala Masam. Out of these, around 7,278 people required observation or inpatient treatment. The minister informed that 231 people came with chest pain, 13,161 people with heart problems, 81,715 people with respiratory problems, 295 people who were injured in road accidents, and 18 people who were bitten by snakes were mainly treated.

A total of 1546 individuals received expert treatment after being transported to other hospitals. Following the permission of the High Court, Kaniv 108 special rescue van was allowed to provide emergency medical assistance to the pilgrims till Sannidhanam this time. The minister reported that emergency services were extended to 150 people through this specialized rescue van.

The department officials said that the health department had prepared extensive services to ensure health services in connection with the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Dispensaries with expert systems were functioning at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal, Charalmedu, Neelimala, and Apachimedu. All hospitals are equipped with defibrillators, ventilators, and cardiac monitor systems. A fully equipped lab has been provided at Nilakkal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam. The officials said operation theaters and X-ray facilities were set up at Pampa and Sannidhanam.

The Health Department said that 'Sabarimala special wards were set up at Adoor General Hospital, Ranni Taluk Hospital, Thiruvalla District Hospital, Kozhencherry District Hospital, Ranni Perinad Social Health Center, and Konni Medical College. Apart from this, treatment facilities were also provided in around 15 hospitals like Erumeli, Kozhencherry, Mundakkayam, Vandiperiyar, Kumily, Chengannur etc. Kottayam Medical College has also provided excellent facilities for the pilgrims. A control room was set up at the Pampa government hospital to coordinate operations. Emergency medical centers and oxygen parlors were set up at 15 places along the journey from Pampa to Sannidhanam and at four places on the Kananapatha. The service of the Ayush wing has also been ensured'.

The Health Department efficiently arranged ambulances at crucial locations such as Pampa, Nilakkal, and Erumeli, extending services to 470 pilgrims. In addition, 363 pilgrims were attended to by Kaniv through 108 ambulances. The health department deployed a range of rapid-action medical unit vehicles, including a rescue van capable of traversing rough terrains, an ICU ambulance stationed at Pampa, a bike feeder ambulance, and seven Kaniv 108 ambulances.

Health department officials reported that 31 pilgrims availed of bike feeder ambulance services, 27 received ICU ambulance services, and 155 were assisted through other Kaniv 108 ambulance services. The concerted efforts aimed to ensure prompt and effective medical assistance for pilgrims during their journey.