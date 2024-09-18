Kerala: Court rejects bail plea of Dr. Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case

Dr. Sreekutty and Ajmal have been denied bail and remanded to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly hitting and killing 25-year-old Kunjumol with their car in Mynagapally on September 17. After striking the victim, they reportedly drove over her body and fled the scene.

Kollam: In a significant development in the Kollam hit and run case, the Shasthamcotta Court on denied bail to Dr. Sreekutty, one of the two accused in the case. The court will hear the police's plea tomorrow and has ordered the accused to be produced in court.



Dr. Sreekutty and Ajmal, the other accused, were arrested for allegedly hitting and killing a 25-year-old woman, Kunjumol, with their car in Mynagapally on Tuesday (Sep 17). The accused then allegedly drove the car over the victim's body and fled the scene.



The police have charged Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty with murder and are investigating whether they were under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.



The court has remanded both accused to 14-day judicial custody. The police have sought custody of the accused for three days to complete the investigation and gather evidence.



Ajmal's driver's license has been suspended, and the Motor Vehicle Department will take further action.



Dr. Sreekutty, who was working as a temporary doctor at Karunagapally Valiyath Hospital, was terminated from her job following her arrest.

