    Kerala college conflict: Principal says mob claiming to be SFI workers beat him up

    Tension escalated at Koyilandy Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies when SFI activists allegedly assaulted Principal Dr. Sunil Bhaskar and teacher K.P. Rameshan. The incident, stemming from a disagreement over an SFI helpdesk for a new admission program, involved conflicting accounts about the cause of the altercation.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Violence broke out at Koyilandy Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies as SFI activists allegedly attacked college Principal Dr. Sunil Bhaskar and teacher K.P. Rameshan on Monday (July 1). Both were injured and hospitalized after the incident, which occurred in multiple areas of the college premises, including the office and the principal’s office.

    Principal Sunil Bhaskar told Asianet News that he was assaulted by a group of individuals from outside the college premises who claimed to be SFI workers. Bhaskar said that he was handcuffed, slapped, and physically attacked without any provocation.

    The incident arose from a dispute over a helpdesk set up by SFI members outside the principal’s office for assisting with admissions to the new four-year graduation program. According to SFI members, their area president Abhinav was allegedly manhandled by the principal, resulting in damage to his eardrum. They claim the principal disrupted their activities and, in response, they assaulted him.

    Teacher Rameshan was injured when SFI workers allegedly obstructed teachers and other students from transporting the injured principal to the hospital.
     

