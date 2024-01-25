Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Angamaly couple to attend Republic Day celebration; here's why

    The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked the state governments to suggest the names of those who are eligible to participate in the Republic Day celebrations. Angamaly municipality suggested the name Augustine.

    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    Kochi: A couple from Angamaly has got the golden opportunity to participate in the Republic Day celebration in Kartavya Path, New Delhi. They were selected for the celebration after they successfully repaid the loan provided by the Centre in two installments.

    Augustine, operating a roadside shop in Angamaly, faced financial challenges due to low income. In 2018, he availed a loan under the Central Government's Swanidhi scheme designed to assist street vendors. Successfully repaying the loan improved their financial situation, providing them with the opportunity to participate in the Republic Day celebration. 

    The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked the state governments to suggest the names of those who are eligible to participate in the Republic Day celebrations. Angamaly municipality suggested the name Augustine. Augustine and Philomini returned to Delhi to attend the celebrations. There is also a tea party in Delhi with Union Ministers this evening. Augustine and his wife Philomini wished to talk to the Prime Minister and thank him for granting the loan.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 1:40 PM IST
