    Kerala: 21 people suffer from food poisoning after eating kuzhimandi in Varkala; hotel sealed

    21 people, including 9 members of a family, were admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning in Varkala. Following the incident, the municipal health department inspected and sealed the hotel.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Around 21 people have been admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning in Varkala. Those who ate kuzhimandhi and alfaham from Spicy Hotel near Temple Road are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

    Those who ate food from this hotel suffered various kinds of discomfort. They were initially admitted to Taluk Hospital, however, they later shifted to a private hospital. 21 people, including 9 members of a family, are admitted to the hospital.

    Following the incident, the municipal health department inspected the hotel and after widespread complaints, the hotel was sealed. Meanwhile, the condition of the patients is under control. 
     

