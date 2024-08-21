Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 13-year-old Assamese girl goes missing from Thiruvananthapuram; last spotted on train to Kanyakumari

    A 13-year-old girl, Tasmeeth, went missing from Kazhakkoottam, Kerala. After a search operation, a passenger reported seeing her on a train to Kanyakumari, and shared a photo of the girl, which was confirmed by her father to be Tasmeeth.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 8:32 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A comprehensive search effort has been initiated by Kerala Police to trace a 13-year-old girl, Tasmeeth Tamsam, who went missing from Kazhakkoottam. She was last spotted on Tuesday morning, and her disappearance was reported by her parents, who hail from Assam, in the evening. The investigation is underway, with authorities scrutinizing CCTV footage to gather clues about her whereabouts. 

    According to the latest reports, the girl was spotted on the Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express train. A fellow passenger on the Thampanoor-Kanyakumari train came forward with crucial information, revealing that she saw a girl resembling Tasmeeth on the train on Tuesday. The passenger, concerned by the girl's distressed state, took a photo of her and later shared it with the authorities. The girl's father has identified the person in the image as his daughter.

    The search for Tasmeeth has now expanded to Tamil Nadu, with Kerala Police sharing crucial information with their Kanyakumari counterparts. Since the train's final destination is Kanyakumari, she may likely have got off there. However, there is also a possibility she might have gotten off at one of the five intermediate stops. To investigate further, a team of police officers from Thiruvananthapuram will soon head to Kanyakumari.

    After a morning argument with her mother, 13-year-old Tasmeeth went missing. Her parents, who had gone to work following the altercation, realized she was missing when they returned home in the afternoon. They immediately filed a police complaint, leading the Kazhakkoottam police to initiate an investigation. Authorities quickly shared Tasmeeth's details with nearby stations and reviewed CCTV footage, which captured her arrival at Kazhakkoottam junction, but her whereabouts afterward remains unknown.

