    'Undemocratic...' Kerala Assembly passes resolution against 'one nation, one election' proposal

    The Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution opposing simultaneous elections in the country, urging the Central government to withdraw its proposal for 'one nation, one election,' which was recommended by the Ram Nath Kovind panel.

    'Undemocratic...' Kerala Assembly passes resolution against 'one nation, one election' proposal
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday (Oct 10) unanimously passed a resolution opposing the proposal for simultaneous elections in the country. The resolution urged the Central government to withdraw its approval of the 'one nation, one election' plan recommended by the Ram Nath Kovind panel. The Assembly argued that the proposal was "undemocratic and unconstitutional.

    Kerala's Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh introduced the resolution on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He stated that the proposal for simultaneous elections would undermine the country's federal structure and threaten the diverse fabric of India's parliamentary democracy. Rajesh also highlighted that it could result in the premature dissolution of various state assemblies and local self-governments across the nation.

    It would also lead to cutting short the term of various state assemblies and local self governments in the country, he added.

    Rajesh further emphasized that this decision constitutes a violation of the people's mandate and poses a challenge to their democratic rights. He asserted that it encroaches upon a state's authority to conduct elections and undermines the federal structure of the country.

    He argued that the committee's perspective of considering Lok Sabha, state assembly, and local body elections merely as an expense is "undemocratic." He described this approach as a "condemnable move," asserting that there are more straightforward methods to reduce election costs and enhance governance.
     

