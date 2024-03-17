'Postpone Friday polls...' IUML, Muslim groups in Kerala approach EC with demand

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and other Muslim groups in Kerala have demanded the Election Commission postpone the election for the Lok Sabha scheduled on April 26, which is a Friday. They stated that it would disrupt those performing namaz in mosques.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and other Muslim groups in Kerala have objected to the Election Commission's decision to hold the Lok Sabha elections in the state on a Friday, claiming it will disrupt those performing namaz in mosques. The choice to hold polls on Friday, April 26, will cause inconveniences for Muslim voters, electoral authorities and polling officers, according to League state general secretary PMA Salam.

In Islam, Friday is observed as Jumu'ah day or the day of the congregation. Muslims congregate in mosques on this day to offer namaz.

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat demanded the Election Commission to reconsider the polling dates. They also demanded that the Election Commission should intervene immediately in this regard.

The EK Aboobacker Musliya faction of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has demanded a change in the election date in Kerala from April 26. The organisation's president Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya and General Secretary K Alikutty Musliar sent an email to the Election Commission of India requesting this change.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday revealed that the Lok Sabha elections for 2024 are scheduled to take place over seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes slated for June 4. These phases will encompass all 543 constituencies. Additionally, Assembly elections will be conducted concurrently in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, with results also expected on June 4. Kerala will go for voting on April 26.