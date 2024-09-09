Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan admits to kicking victim on chest, Pavithra Gowda hit him with slipper

    Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa admitted to assaulting Renukaswamy, who was later found dead. Along with actress Pavithra Gowda, Darshan allegedly tortured Renukaswamy, reportedly enraged over obscene messages sent to Pavithra. The confession is part of an ongoing police investigation.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa has admitted to assaulting Renukaswamy, who was found dead in Bengaluru earlier this year. The actor's confession is part of a chargesheet filed by the police, which was recently accessed by Asianet News Network.

    Darshan told the police that he physically attacked Renukaswamy, hitting him on the chest, neck, and head, and even asked actress Pavithra Gowda to hit him with her slipper. "When I saw him, Renukaswamy already looked like he had been assaulted. "I kicked him around his neck, chest, and head, and also struck him with my hands and a wooden stick," Darshan confessed to the police. He continued, "I told Pavithra Gowda to hit him with her slipper."

    Pavithra Gowda, listed as the primary accused in the case, is believed to have played a major role in Renukaswamy's murder. According to police sources, Pavithra not only instigated the crime but also participated in the assault, leading to Renukaswamy's death. Investigators claim that her role in the conspiracy has been confirmed through the ongoing probe.

    Just days ago, a picture of Renukaswamy surfaced on social media, showing him shirtless and begging for mercy before he was allegedly killed. The disturbing image has intensified public interest in the case.

    Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old native of Chitradurga, was allegedly sending obscene messages to Pavithra, which reportedly enraged Darshan and could have been the motive behind the murder. Renukaswamy, who claimed to be a fan of Darshan, was lured to a shed in RR Nagar by Raghavendra, another accused and a member of Darshan’s fan club. Believing that Darshan wanted to meet him, Renukaswamy walked into a trap where he was brutally tortured.

