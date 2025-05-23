An FIR has been filed against ex-ED officer Somashekar N, his son, and two others for allegedly defrauding Waffe Engineering of ₹2.15 crore. Delayed investigation sparks public outrage, with calls for swift police action.

Bengaluru : The Peenya Police have registered FIR No. 0263/2025 (dated 14.05.2025) against four individuals, including Somashekar N, a former Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) (Accused No. 2), his son Niranjan S. Mayur (Accused No. 1), Ashoka M.A. (Accused No. 4), and a fourth accused, under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating). Despite the grave nature of the allegations, there has been an inexplicable delay in action against all four accused, raising serious concerns about the pace and intent of the investigation.

The complaint was lodged by Suhas R., a former director at Waffe Engineering Pvt. Ltd., who alleges the accused collectively defrauded the company by misappropriating funds and assets. Suhas claims that while he was named marketing director, Somashekar—then serving in the ED—controlled the company’s operations through his son Niranjan.

Between December 2021 and late 2023, over Rs. 2.15 crore was transferred from Waffe Engineering to SLN CNCTECH Pvt. Ltd., owned by Ashoka M.A., under the pretext of machinery purchases and aerospace sector collaborations. However, no equipment was delivered, and the funds were allegedly misused, leaving the company financially crippled.

Suhas further states that he was coerced into signing cheques and agreements, fearing consequences. The FIR mentions the use of shell companies like Ind Axis Consultancy Services and Mylar Packaging to divert funds, ultimately saddling Waffe Engineering with debts amounting to Rs. 80 lakh.

The police are also investigating whether Somashekar abused his ED position to enable or conceal the financial fraud. If proven, this could have far-reaching implications.

All four accused have filed for bail, even as the investigation lags. In light of the delays, there is growing demand for the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to assign a capable officer to fast-track the probe. Furthermore, citizens and legal observers alike urge the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP)—known for his integrity and proactive approach—to personally monitor the case and ensure swift action.