MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid land allotment controversy involving CM Siddaramaiah's wife

K Marigowda, Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), resigned from his position on Wednesday, amid allegations of irregularities in the allotment of land to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi B M.

Marigowda submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary, stating that his decision to step down was influenced by his health issues. "I have resigned following the directions of the Chief Minister. I also had personal health concerns which made it difficult for me to continue in this role," Marigowda, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, told reporters.

He emphasized that there was no external pressure on him to quit and that his health problems were the primary reason behind his resignation. "I have had two strokes in the past, and I felt that I could not carry on with the responsibilities. Therefore, I resigned," he added.

Regarding the ongoing investigation into the MUDA site allotment case allegedly involving the Chief Minister, Marigowda stated that the inquiry would proceed, and the truth would emerge. "The probe will reveal whether any irregularities were committed," he remarked.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently under investigation by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the allotment of 14 plots to his wife by MUDA. Apart from Parvathi B M, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju, the original owner of the land purchased by Mallikarjuna Swamy, have also been named in the case.

Marigowda, while reaffirming his loyalty to Siddaramaiah, mentioned, "I have been with him for 40 years. He made me the taluk and zilla panchayat president, and not once did he ask me to do anything illegal, even in the MUDA case."

When questioned if his resignation was an attempt to shield the Chief Minister, Marigowda dismissed the notion, stating, "No, I am stepping down for personal reasons, not to save anyone."

There were also speculations that Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh had pressured him to resign. Marigowda refuted these claims, calling them "far from the truth."

Tensions had been running high in late September when Congress workers and supporters of CM Siddaramaiah confronted Marigowda at Mysuru airport. Alleging that Marigowda was responsible for the CM’s "troubles," they demanded that he leave, forcing him to exit the scene.

In the MUDA land allotment controversy, it is alleged that 14 compensatory plots in a prime area of Mysuru, specifically Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages, were allotted to Parvathi B M. The property’s value was reportedly much higher than the land she originally owned, which MUDA had acquired for residential development.

MUDA allotted these plots under a 50:50 land exchange scheme, where landowners receive 50 per cent of developed land in return for undeveloped land acquired by MUDA for layout development. However, accusations have surfaced that Parvathi B M had no legal ownership of the 3.16 acres of land in Kasare village, Mysuru taluk, that was part of this transaction.

