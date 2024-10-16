Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid land allotment controversy involving CM Siddaramaiah's wife

    K Marigowda, Chairman of MUDA, resigned due to health reasons amid allegations of irregularities in allotting land to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi B M. He denied external pressure and affirmed that ongoing probes would reveal the truth about the controversial land allotment.

    MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid land allotment controversy involving CM Siddaramaiah wife vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 4:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    K Marigowda, Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), resigned from his position on Wednesday, amid allegations of irregularities in the allotment of land to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi B M.

    Marigowda submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary, stating that his decision to step down was influenced by his health issues. "I have resigned following the directions of the Chief Minister. I also had personal health concerns which made it difficult for me to continue in this role," Marigowda, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, told reporters.

    He emphasized that there was no external pressure on him to quit and that his health problems were the primary reason behind his resignation. "I have had two strokes in the past, and I felt that I could not carry on with the responsibilities. Therefore, I resigned," he added.

    Regarding the ongoing investigation into the MUDA site allotment case allegedly involving the Chief Minister, Marigowda stated that the inquiry would proceed, and the truth would emerge. "The probe will reveal whether any irregularities were committed," he remarked.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently under investigation by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the allotment of 14 plots to his wife by MUDA. Apart from Parvathi B M, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju, the original owner of the land purchased by Mallikarjuna Swamy, have also been named in the case.

    Marigowda, while reaffirming his loyalty to Siddaramaiah, mentioned, "I have been with him for 40 years. He made me the taluk and zilla panchayat president, and not once did he ask me to do anything illegal, even in the MUDA case."

    When questioned if his resignation was an attempt to shield the Chief Minister, Marigowda dismissed the notion, stating, "No, I am stepping down for personal reasons, not to save anyone."

    There were also speculations that Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh had pressured him to resign. Marigowda refuted these claims, calling them "far from the truth."

    Tensions had been running high in late September when Congress workers and supporters of CM Siddaramaiah confronted Marigowda at Mysuru airport. Alleging that Marigowda was responsible for the CM’s "troubles," they demanded that he leave, forcing him to exit the scene.

    In the MUDA land allotment controversy, it is alleged that 14 compensatory plots in a prime area of Mysuru, specifically Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages, were allotted to Parvathi B M. The property’s value was reportedly much higher than the land she originally owned, which MUDA had acquired for residential development.

    MUDA allotted these plots under a 50:50 land exchange scheme, where landowners receive 50 per cent of developed land in return for undeveloped land acquired by MUDA for layout development. However, accusations have surfaced that Parvathi B M had no legal ownership of the 3.16 acres of land in Kasare village, Mysuru taluk, that was part of this transaction.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Trains between Bengaluru Mysuru and Chennai cancelled over heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu vkp

    Trains between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai cancelled over heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

    Bengaluru heavy rainfall Home Minister G Parameshwar reacts about flooding traffic jams vkp

    'Can we send rainwater back to sky?', HM G Parameshwar's remarks draw criticism as rainfall lashes Bengaluru

    Manyata tech falls Video of rain wreaking havoc in Bengaluru iconic tech park stuns internet WATCH vkp

    'Manyata Tech Falls': Video of rain wreaking havoc in Bengaluru's iconic tech park stuns internet (WATCH)

    Karnataka Renukaswamy wife blessed with baby boy in Chitradurga vkp

    Karnataka: Renukaswamy’s wife blessed with baby boy in Chitradurga

    Bengaluru rains Downpour for 18 hours creates havoc wall collapse reported at Manyata Tech Park WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Downpour for 18 hours creates havoc, wall collapse reported at Manyata Tech Park (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video shk

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food gcw

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section dmn

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon