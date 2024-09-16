Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening international passengers

    Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has implemented precautionary measures to screen all international passengers amid the global Mpox outbreak. Authorities have taken precautionary steps to prevent the virus's spread and ensure the safety of travelers and the wider public.
     

    Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening international passengers
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    A spokesperson for the Bengaluru airport stated that they are fully prepared and adhering to all health and safety protocols issued by relevant authorities, including the Airport Health Organisation and the Government of India. The official emphasised that there is no need for public concern, as the airport is following standard procedures to mitigate any potential risks.
    The airport is actively screening all international arrivals for Mpox symptoms, such as elevated body temperatures. It has also established an isolation zone to manage suspected cases. Authorities are giving special attention to passengers arriving from countries with a high prevalence of Mpox, particularly in Africa.

    The spokesperson assured that the airport’s medical teams are well-prepared to handle any situation that may arise. "Our medical services, under the guidance of health authorities, are equipped to swiftly manage suspected cases and ensure the health and safety of passengers and airport personnel," they said. 
    Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, presents with symptoms such as fever, skin rashes, and headaches. While there is no specific treatment for the virus, early detection and isolation are key to controlling its spread. 

    India recently reported its first confirmed case of Mpox in Delhi—a 26-year-old man with a travel history, believed to have contracted the virus while abroad. The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital is currently treating the patient in isolation. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured the public that the patient is in stable condition and that the case is isolated, posing no immediate threat.

    LNJP Hospital has been designated as the primary center for handling Mpox cases, with 20 isolation rooms allocated for confirmed patients. Additionally, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital are on standby, each with ten rooms available for both confirmed and suspected cases.
     
     

