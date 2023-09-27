Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Prahlad Joshi contesting from Uttara Kannada? Here's all you need to know

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi is being considered as a potential BJP candidate for the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency elections. His significant influence and strong ties with top leaders could secure him the party's ticket. However, the final decision rests with the BJP high command.

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Prahlad Joshi contesting from Uttara Kannada? Here's all you need to know vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's name has emerged as a potential BJP candidate for the upcoming Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency elections. Some party leaders are considering contesting due to uncertainties about the current MP Ananthakumar Hegde's candidacy.

    Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar's shift to Congress has added complexity to the situation. Joshi, representing the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, is aware of the challenges if the dominant Lingayat community withdraws support, making him more inclined to contest in the Brahmin-majority Uttara Kannada constituency.

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Govt raises concerns

    "I have no official information about this. The High Command will decide who will be the candidate of the party. We are bound by the decision of the High Command," said Venkatesh Nayak, District President of the BJP.

    Joshi's significant influence at the Centre and strong ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS boost his confidence in securing a BJP ticket for Uttara Kannada.

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Govt raises concerns

    As Joshi's name circulates for Uttara Kannada, potential ticket aspirants are uncertain about their chances, with influential party leaders neither opposing nor endorsing his candidacy. However, the potential ticket aspirants are indirectly trying to know whether Prahlad Joshi is really contesting to Lok Sabha from Uttara Kannada. 

    It's a matter of curiosity whether the BJP high command will choose candidates from outside or opt for local candidates.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released vkp

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released

    Karnataka to witness state-wide bandh on September 29, Vatal Nagaraj calls for significant protest vkp

    Karnataka to witness state-wide bandh on September 29, Vatal Nagaraj calls for significant protest

    Four more deer succumb at Bannerghatta National Park, bringing total deaths to 23 vkp

    Four more deer succumb at Bannerghatta National Park, bringing total deaths to 23

    'Karnataka ready to resolve Cauvery issue outside court with PM's intervention: CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Karnataka ready to resolve Cauvery issue outside court with PM’s intervention': CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Poovar Island to Kumarakom: 7 Wedding Destinations in Kerala anr eai

    Poovar Island to Kumarakom: 7 Wedding Destinations in Kerala

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released vkp

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released

    Mother India to Lagaan: 7 finest Indian Oscar entries SHG EAI

    Mother India to Lagaan: 7 finest Indian Oscar entries

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh bedroom song Bhar Jaata Dhodhi goes viral WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song ‘Bhar Jaata Dhodhi’ goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon