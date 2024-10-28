Karnataka Lorry driver assaulted by Tamil Nadu Police constable near Hosur (WATCH)

A Tamil Nadu police constable allegedly assaulted a Karnataka lorry driver over a minor issue near Hosur, sparking outrage after a video of the incident went viral. Social media users condemned the constable's actions, demanding justice and questioning the treatment of Kannadiga drivers.

In a shocking incident near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, a Tamil Nadu traffic police constable allegedly assaulted a Karnataka lorry driver over a minor issue at Hosur around 10 pm last night. The encounter, captured on video by a passing motorist, has since gone viral, sparking widespread anger on social media against the treatment meted out to Kannadigas.

Assault over alleged rash driving

The incident reportedly began when the Tamil Nadu police constable accused the lorry driver of rash driving, flagging down his vehicle on the highway. However, rather than issuing a standard fine or conducting an inquiry, the constable allegedly forced the driver out of the lorry and began to verbally and physically assault him. Witnesses allege that the officer’s aggressive behaviour resembled that of a goon rather than a law enforcer. The viral video shows the driver being punched in the stomach and face, defenceless against the unexpected attack.



A car driver, travelling from Hosur toward Bengaluru, managed to capture the incident on video. The footage shows the constable confronting the lorry driver, striking him repeatedly without any provocation. The lorry driver, visibly distressed, can be heard pleading, “It is not my fault, sir.” This brutal assault continued as the constable allegedly led the driver to a secluded area to continue the attack, which the motorist recorded until he, too, was reportedly threatened for filming.

Following the video’s circulation, social media users condemned the constable’s behaviour, with many voicing concerns over the treatment of Karnataka drivers in Tamil Nadu. Netizens called for action against the constable involved, demanding justice for the victim.

