Karnataka Lorry driver assaulted by Tamil Nadu Police constable near Hosur (WATCH)

A Tamil Nadu police constable allegedly assaulted a Karnataka lorry driver over a minor issue near Hosur, sparking outrage after a video of the incident went viral. Social media users condemned the constable's actions, demanding justice and questioning the treatment of Kannadiga drivers.

Karnataka Lorry driver assaulted by Tamil Nadu Police constable near Hosur WATCH vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

In a shocking incident near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, a Tamil Nadu traffic police constable allegedly assaulted a Karnataka lorry driver over a minor issue at Hosur around 10 pm last night. The encounter, captured on video by a passing motorist, has since gone viral, sparking widespread anger on social media against the treatment meted out to Kannadigas.

Assault over alleged rash driving

The incident reportedly began when the Tamil Nadu police constable accused the lorry driver of rash driving, flagging down his vehicle on the highway. However, rather than issuing a standard fine or conducting an inquiry, the constable allegedly forced the driver out of the lorry and began to verbally and physically assault him. Witnesses allege that the officer’s aggressive behaviour resembled that of a goon rather than a law enforcer. The viral video shows the driver being punched in the stomach and face, defenceless against the unexpected attack.

Karnataka HC grants bail to man accused of refusing marriage over bride's Dalit caste

A car driver, travelling from Hosur toward Bengaluru, managed to capture the incident on video. The footage shows the constable confronting the lorry driver, striking him repeatedly without any provocation. The lorry driver, visibly distressed, can be heard pleading, “It is not my fault, sir.” This brutal assault continued as the constable allegedly led the driver to a secluded area to continue the attack, which the motorist recorded until he, too, was reportedly threatened for filming.

Following the video’s circulation, social media users condemned the constable’s behaviour, with many voicing concerns over the treatment of Karnataka drivers in Tamil Nadu. Netizens called for action against the constable involved, demanding justice for the victim.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru rains fuel Namma metro surge: BMRCL hits highest October 2024 revenue with 1.85 crore ridership vkp

Bengaluru rains fuel Namma metro surge: BMRCL hits highest October 2024 revenue with 1.85 crore ridership

Kannada authority chairman Purushottam advocates strict enforcement of Kannada nameplates of signboards vkp

Kannada authority chairman Purushottam advocates strict enforcement of Kannada nameplates of signboards

Karnataka HC grants bail to man accused of refusing marriage over bride Dalit caste vkp

Karnataka HC grants bail to man accused of refusing marriage over bride's Dalit caste

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by elections says BJP leader BY Vijayendra vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Karnataka Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024 vkp

Karnataka: Bus fares likely to increase during Diwali 2024

Recent Stories

cricket Kerala vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy Day 3: KER fight back, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar stitch together century partnership scr

Ranji Trophy: Kerala fights back against Bengal; Jalaj Saxena scores half-century

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market gcw

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience and more

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes RTM

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon