Karnataka High Court upholds justice and woman's dignity in Belagavi assault case; check details

In a resounding affirmation of justice and the preservation of women's dignity, the Karnataka High Court has taken a decisive stance in response to a brutal assault on a woman in Belagavi. The incident, where 12 men subjected her to a horrifying attack, stripping her naked and tying her to a pole, prompted a swift and unwavering response from the High Court, emphasising humanity and respect for women.

The judiciary's proactive involvement came in the form of a Suo-motu case, showcasing the court's steadfast commitment to upholding justice and ensuring the dignity of women across society. In the face of attempts to exploit the incident for political gains, the High Court's independent intervention stands as a beacon of hope for justice and fairness.

Also Read: Act of stripping woman naked and assault in Belagavi more brutal than Draupadi's disrobing: Karnataka HC

Led by Chief Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit, the High Court Divisional Bench conducted a thorough examination of the case during Monday's hearing. Belagavi Police Commissioner Siddaramappa personally added urgency to the proceedings by presenting updates on the investigation, the woman's treatment, and steps taken to address the survivor's psychological impact.

Crucial questions about the response of local authorities and elected officials and the potential politicisation of the incident were raised by the judges. The police commissioner assured the court that there was no political interference and provided insights into the cooperation received from villagers.

Conscious of the need to instill confidence among villagers, the court instructed the police department to create an environment where such incidents are not only prevented but also promptly reported. In a notable move, the court conducted a discreet video conference with the psychiatrist providing counselling to the survivor. This confidential approach ensured obtaining information about the victim's state of mind and treatment progress without compromising her privacy or dignity.

The court asked about the financial assistance provided to the victim for compensation and rehabilitation. The police commissioner confirmed a compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Additionally, the process of allotting 2 acres of land to the victim had begun, aiming to provide her and her family with dignity and security. While acknowledging the significance of the land allotment scheme, Justice Krishna S. Dixit emphasised the need for careful scrutiny to prevent misuse and underscored the importance of guarding against fraudulent claims.