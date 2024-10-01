Fire razes Sofa shop on Bannerghatta road, Bengaluru; Rescue ops underway

A fire broke out at a sofa shop on Bannerghatta Road, near Biryani Galli in Gurrappana Palya, causing panic in the area. Witnesses saw the flames quickly spreading, and local residents attempted to control the fire before emergency services arrived.

Bengaluru: An accidental fire broke out at a sofa shop on Bannerghatta Road, creating chaos in the area. The incident occurred at the popular Biryani Galli in Gurrappana Palya, where flames engulfed the store, leading to a swift response from residents. Witnesses reported seeing an uncontrollable blaze, prompting locals to attempt to put out the fire before emergency services arrived. The quick action of the community helped prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

Personnel from the Jayanagar fire station rushed to the scene to assist in extinguishing the flames and to ensure the safety of everyone nearby. The Suddaguntepalya Police Station dispatched officers to the location to manage the situation and maintain order amidst the confusion.

Days before, a similar fire broke out at the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru, near the cardiac unit. The blaze, which is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit, quickly prompted a response from emergency services.

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after the alarm was raised. They worked diligently to control the fire, which had severely damaged the third floor of the building. The firefighters used water from two fire engines to extinguish the flames, pouring it through broken windows and battling dense smoke.

Seven cardiac patients were in the ICU when the fire started and all were safely evacuated, and no injuries occurred. The hospital management has made arrangements to transfer the patients to a nearby hospital building.

Latest Videos