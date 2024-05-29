Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Women rush to post office to open accounts after Rahul Gandhi's Rs 1 lakh promise (WATCH)

    Following the announcement of the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme promising Rs. 1 lakh per year for women, thousands flocked to Bengaluru's GPO to open India Post Payments Bank accounts, spurred by a WhatsApp rumour about a deadline. Despite clarifications, the rush continued, prompting a token system and increased staff to manage the crowds and ensure fairness.

    Bengaluru: Women rush to post office to open accounts after Rahul Gandhi's Rs 1 lakh promise (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 29, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, which promises Rs. 1 lakh per year for women, a large number of women have been flocking to Bengaluru's General Post Office (GPO) to open accounts. The scheme, aimed at providing financial support to women, has sparked a massive response, with women arriving as early as 3 a.m. to open India Post Payments Bank (IPBP) accounts.

    For the past two days, the GPO has seen an unprecedented rush of women eager to open their IPBP accounts. The influx was further fueled by a rumour spread on WhatsApp that May 27 was the last day to open an account. This misinformation led to a chaotic situation, with women from different parts of the city converging on the GPO before sunrise. The police were called in to manage the crowd and prevent any pushing and shoving.

    Despite the rush, GPO officials clarified that there is no such scheme to deposit Rs. 8,000 monthly into the accounts. A notice was put up outside the office stating that there are no incentives or special payments associated with the account openings. However, even with this clarification, women continued to insist on opening their accounts, believing in the promise of financial aid.

    Token system:

    To streamline the process, officials introduced a token system for account openings. However, some individuals began obtaining multiple tokens and selling them for a profit. In response, the GPO started issuing tokens based on the last digits of Aadhaar cards to ensure fairness.

    Officials emphasized that IPBP accounts can be opened at any post office or online, and post office staff are available to visit beneficiaries' homes for Aadhaar verification. Despite these options, the majority of people preferred to come to the GPO, leading to the deployment of additional staff to manage the surge. On Tuesday alone, more than a thousand accounts were opened.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 6:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat found in restroom vkp

    Bengaluru Airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat found in restroom

    Bengaluru: CID arrests former MD of D Devaraja Arasu truck terminal over alleged scam of Rs 47 crore vkp

    Bengaluru: CID arrests former MD of D Devaraja Arasu truck terminal over alleged scam of Rs 47 crore

    Bengaluru police arrest young man for morphing minors photos, sharing on Instagram vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest young man for morphing minors photos, sharing on Instagram

    AI-equipped vehicles to cover 1400 km weekly for monitoring 'Brand Bengaluru' issues vkp

    AI-equipped vehicles to cover 1400 km weekly for monitoring 'Brand Bengaluru' issues

    Accreditation of private schools accepting donations will be cancelled: Karnataka government issues stern warning vkp

    Accreditation of private schools accepting donations will be cancelled: Karnataka govt issues stern warning

    Recent Stories

    Relief for Delhi residents rain in national capital after temperatures hit record high of 52.3 degrees watch gcw

    Relief for Delhi residents: Light rain after temperatures hit record high of 52.3 degrees; WATCH viral videos

    Government to set time, spending limits on online games to curb gaming addiction: Report gcw

    Government to set time, spending limits on online games to curb gaming addiction: Report

    Bihar 13 teachers in Jamui face salary deduction due to 'bed performance', DEO clarifies typo in letter snt

    Bihar: 13 teachers in Jamui face salary deduction due to 'bed performance', DEO clarifies typo in letter

    Caught on camera: Giant crocodile climbs out of UP canal, video takes internet by storm (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Giant crocodile climbs out of UP canal, video takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    SHOCKING Salman Khan broke his no-kissing policy for THIS actress; Is it with Katrina Kaif?

    SHOCKING! Salman Khan broke his no-kissing policy for THIS actress; Is it with Katrina Kaif?

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon