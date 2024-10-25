Bengaluru SHOCKER: Enraged woman hurls abuses to traffic policeman in Hindi, stamps cop's foot (WATCH)

A troubling incident occurred in Bengaluru, where a young woman named Sonam attempted to attack traffic police after a verbal altercation with a motorcycle rider. Reports indicate possible mental health issues, leading to her aggressive behavior. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

Bengaluru SHOCKER Enraged woman hurls abuses to traffic policeman in Hindi stamps cop foot WATCH vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 2:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

A deeply troubling incident unfolded yesterday in Bengaluru, near Indiranagar's ESI Hospital Junction, where a young woman, identified as Sonam, attempted to attack traffic police officers. Reports suggest she was acting weird, possibly due to a mental health issue.

Witnesses report that Sonam was engaged in a verbal fight with a motorcycle rider when the traffic police intervened in their situation. This intervention seemed to provoke Sonam, leading her to become aggressive. According to the video footage, she even tried to disrupt the body camera of a cop standing in front of her. The footage shows she hurled insults at the officers in Hindi and even stomped on one policeman's foot in a fit of rage.

The police are currently preparing to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Sonam at the Indiranagar police station. Authorities have indicated that the young woman may be suffering from mental health problems, which could explain her erratic behaviour during the confrontation.

As the investigation continues, this incident raises concerns about public interactions with law enforcement, particularly during such road rage incidents. Further investigation is underway, and the video has gone viral across social media. These kinds of incidents involving verbal and physical abuse, targeting public servants are increasing, raising concerns among the public about the safety of the residents.

Additionally, the rise of road rage incidents in Bengaluru have been a cause of concern among the citizens as well.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru building collapse Owner Muniraja oversaw construction via WhatsApp video calls reveals probe vkp

Bengaluru building collapse: Owner Muniraja oversaw construction via WhatsApp video calls, reveals probe

AB de Villiers Dhanyavadagalu message following Hall of Fame milestone wins Kannadigas hearts vkp

AB de Villiers' 'Dhanyavadagalu' message following Hall of Fame milestone wins Kannadigas hearts

SWR to run one way special trains for Deepavali 2024 festive rush Read this vkp

SWR to run one-way special trains for Deepavali 2024 festive rush; Read

Bengaluru man's cook hires his own cook, internet goes wild with 'Ratatouille' jokes! AJR

Bengaluru man's cook hires his own cook, internet goes wild with 'Ratatouille' jokes!

No need for Brand Bengaluru a safe city is enough says opposition leader R Ashok vkp

'No need for 'Brand Bengaluru', a safe city is enough': Opposition leader R Ashok

Recent Stories

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases shk

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

football Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood NTI

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon