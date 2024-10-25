Bengaluru SHOCKER: Enraged woman hurls abuses to traffic policeman in Hindi, stamps cop's foot (WATCH)

A troubling incident occurred in Bengaluru, where a young woman named Sonam attempted to attack traffic police after a verbal altercation with a motorcycle rider. Reports indicate possible mental health issues, leading to her aggressive behavior. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

A deeply troubling incident unfolded yesterday in Bengaluru, near Indiranagar's ESI Hospital Junction, where a young woman, identified as Sonam, attempted to attack traffic police officers. Reports suggest she was acting weird, possibly due to a mental health issue.

Witnesses report that Sonam was engaged in a verbal fight with a motorcycle rider when the traffic police intervened in their situation. This intervention seemed to provoke Sonam, leading her to become aggressive. According to the video footage, she even tried to disrupt the body camera of a cop standing in front of her. The footage shows she hurled insults at the officers in Hindi and even stomped on one policeman's foot in a fit of rage.

The police are currently preparing to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Sonam at the Indiranagar police station. Authorities have indicated that the young woman may be suffering from mental health problems, which could explain her erratic behaviour during the confrontation.

As the investigation continues, this incident raises concerns about public interactions with law enforcement, particularly during such road rage incidents. Further investigation is underway, and the video has gone viral across social media. These kinds of incidents involving verbal and physical abuse, targeting public servants are increasing, raising concerns among the public about the safety of the residents.

Additionally, the rise of road rage incidents in Bengaluru have been a cause of concern among the citizens as well.

