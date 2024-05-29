Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru police arrest young man for morphing minors photos, sharing on Instagram

    Authorities in Bengaluru's North East Division arrested a young man for morphing and sharing photos of minor girls online. The investigation revealed he used multiple phones and social media accounts for his activities. Two more suspects were arrested. This incident highlights the dangers minors face on social media and underscores the importance of parental supervision.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 29, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    Cybercrime authorities from Bengaluru’s North East Division have taken a young man into custody after he allegedly engaged in morphing and distributing photos of minor girls on social media platforms. The situation came to light following a complaint by the parents of a 15-year-old girl, who discovered their daughter's altered image circulating online.

    The individual, reportedly using three different mobile phones, managed to create several social media accounts, including one on Instagram where he posted the manipulated images. The investigation led to the seizure of these devices and the arrest of two additional suspects, believed to be connected to the case.

    Karnataka: Gang arrested for morphing pictures of women in coastal districts to sexually assault, extort them

    The North East Cyber Crime Station has registered a formal case against the accused, with police delving into the background activities associated with the mobile phones to uncover potentially more illicit activities.

    This incident raises significant concerns about the safety of minors on social media, spotlighting the dangers of photo manipulation and the ease with which personal information can be misused for blackmail and other criminal acts. It also emphasises the need for parents to oversee their children's online interactions and educate them about the risks of sharing personal information online.

