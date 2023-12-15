Bengaluru Metro Green line trains delayed due to 30-minute technical glitch

A technical glitch halts Bangalore metro services at Peenya station, delaying commuters for nearly 30 minutes. BMRCL assures a quick resolution, but the disruption affects the morning commute, causing inconvenience for office-goers.

The morning commute for many office-goers in our city faced a delay as the metro trains encountered a technical issue, leaving passengers stranded for nearly half an hour. Commuters were left stranded as the issue disrupted the metro services, causing trains to come to a standstill for nearly half an hour. The interruption primarily affected the route between Yashwantpur and Nagasandra along the Green Line, with Peenya metro station experiencing the brunt of the problem.

Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) assured that the issue was not severe and indicated that services would resume shortly. However, the unexpected halt affected the smooth functioning of the metro system, leaving commuters stranded during their morning rush to reach their destinations

The disruption not only affected passengers heading towards their destinations but also those returning from their morning commitments. Passengers expressed concerns about the reliability of the metro system during peak travel hours.

The temporary suspension persisted for approximately 32 minutes until 10:50 AM when the metro service resumed its operations along the Green Line. The disruption was due to a technical problem detected on the track, which delayed the service along green line.

Following the efficient efforts of BMRCL personnel, the issue was resolved, allowing the metro trains to resume their regular schedule post 10:50 AM.