Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru Metro Green line trains delayed due to 30-minute technical glitch

    A technical glitch halts Bangalore metro services at Peenya station, delaying commuters for nearly 30 minutes. BMRCL assures a quick resolution, but the disruption affects the morning commute, causing inconvenience for office-goers.

    Bengaluru Metro train faces delay along green line due to technical glitch at Peenya station vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    The morning commute for many office-goers in our city faced a delay as the metro trains encountered a technical issue, leaving passengers stranded for nearly half an hour. Commuters were left stranded as the issue disrupted the metro services, causing trains to come to a standstill for nearly half an hour. The interruption primarily affected the route between Yashwantpur and Nagasandra along the Green Line, with Peenya metro station experiencing the brunt of the problem.

    Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) assured that the issue was not severe and indicated that services would resume shortly. However, the unexpected halt affected the smooth functioning of the metro system, leaving commuters stranded during their morning rush to reach their destinations

    The disruption not only affected passengers heading towards their destinations but also those returning from their morning commitments. Passengers expressed concerns about the reliability of the metro system during peak travel hours.

    The temporary suspension persisted for approximately 32 minutes until 10:50 AM when the metro service resumed its operations along the Green Line. The disruption was due to a technical problem detected on the track, which delayed the service along green line.

    Following the efficient efforts of BMRCL personnel, the issue was resolved, allowing the metro trains to resume their regular schedule post 10:50 AM. 

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC: Accused must receive information in understandable language under Goonda Act vkp

    Karnataka HC: Accused must receive information in understandable language under Goonda Act

    Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru? vkp

    Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru?

    100 days of Karnataka's Cauvery struggle meets with government silence; read this vkp

    100 days of Karnataka’s Cauvery struggle meets with government silence; read this

    Investigation uncovers alleged satellite call from Karnataka's Yadgiri to Pakistan; terrorism suspicions arise vkp

    Investigation uncovers alleged satellite call from Karnataka's Yadgiri to Pakistan; terrorism suspicions arise

    Karnataka former minister V Somanna dismisses claims of contesting Lok Sabha elections with Congress

    Karnataka former minister V Somanna dismisses claims of contesting Lok Sabha elections with Congress

    Recent Stories

    Viral fever demystified: Symptoms, causes, variants and prevention

    Viral fever demystified: Symptoms, causes, variants and prevention

    Pindam REVIEW: Is Sriram Srikanth, Kushee's horror movie, worth your money? Read this RBA

    Pindam REVIEW: Is Sriram Srikanth, Kushee's horror movie, worth your money? Read this

    Superfoods your diet needs to remain healthy this winter

    Superfoods your diet needs to remain healthy this winter

    Old woman beating incident: Daughter-in-law to be produced in court today rkn

    Old woman beating incident: Daughter-in-law to be produced in court today

    Apple is going to make your stolen iPhones hard to break for thieves Report gcw

    Apple is going to make your stolen iPhones hard to break for thieves: Report

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon