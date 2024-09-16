Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Cylinder blast in Baiyyappanahalli apartment injures 4, damages homes; probe underway

    A gas cylinder explosion in Baiyyappanahalli's Sanjeev Gandhi Nagar damaged four homes and injured four people early this morning. The blast, which collapsed walls in one house, led to swift responses from local police and fire officials. All injured have been hospitalized.

    Bengaluru: Cylinder blast in Baiyyappanahalli apartment injures 4, damages homes; probe underway
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    A gas cylinder explosion rocked an apartment in Baiyyappanahalli's Sanjeev Gandhi Nagar early this morning, causing injuries and property damage. The incident took place in a building located on Second Cross, an old apartment complex constructed by the slum board.

    The blast severely damaged four homes within the apartment complex, leading to the collapse of walls in one of the houses. Despite the intensity of the explosion, the residents of the affected homes escaped with minor injuries.

    Four individuals were injured in the incident and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Local police and fire department officials swiftly arrived at the scene to inspect the damage and assess the cause of the explosion.

    The blast, which occurred around 6:50 AM, was caused by a gas leak in a kitchen cylinder. The explosion resulted in shattered windows in nearby homes and the collapse of walls in neighbouring buildings.

    The blast impacted approximately four to five houses, causing significant damage. Three individuals Anna Dorai, Vinod, and Mani sustained injuries and were rushed to Victoria Hospital for treatment. Additionally, a bike parked near the explosion site was also damaged. The incident has left the community in shock and has raised concerns about safety measures.

