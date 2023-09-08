Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Auto drivers allege extortion by Metro Mitra, Namma Yatri app over service tax

    Auto drivers in Bengaluru have voiced their anger against Metro Mitra and the Namma Yatri app, alleging that the platform is collecting money from them under the guise of service tax. What was initially promised as a free service has taken an unexpected turn, causing frustration among the city's auto drivers.
     

    Bengaluru: Auto drivers allege extortion by Metro Mitra, Namma Yatri app over service tax
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    At its launch in 2022, the Namma Yatri app gained popularity swiftly, amassing nearly 20 lakh users and registering thousands of auto drivers. Operating as an open platform facilitating over one lakh trips daily, the app initially assured drivers that there would be no charges. However, it seems this commitment has been abandoned.

    Now, each registered auto driver using the app is subjected to a deduction of 59 rupees from their account, purportedly for service tax. This unexpected fee has left the auto drivers feeling betrayed and financially burdened.

    Rudramurthy, an auto driver, is among those who have expressed their disappointment with the sudden shift in the app's policy. Thousands of auto drivers who trusted in the platform are now grappling with the unexpected financial implications.

    Notably, the Auto Rickshaw Union and AITUC have strongly cautioned against using the app, warning that it may lead to dire consequences. Members of these unions argue that supporting the app's exploitative practices is contributing to a looming disaster.

    As tensions rise between Metro Mitra, the Namma Yatri app, and Bengaluru's auto drivers, the community remains divided over the issue of service tax collection. 

     

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru's unpredictable traffic: Helicopter surprise stalls road, social media buzz follows vkp

    Bengaluru's unpredictable traffic: Helicopter surprise stalls road, social media buzz follows

    Karnataka minister's controversial remark sparks political firestorm over farmer suicides

    Karnataka minister's controversial remark sparks political firestorm over farmer suicides

    Bhadravathi's Mysuru Paper Mills to be restarted soon: Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

    Bhadravathi’s Mysuru Paper Mills to be restarted soon: Karnataka Minister MB Patil

    Actor Kishore sparks debate on 'Sanatana Dharma' amid controversy over 'Hindu' term usage vkp

    Actor Kishore sparks debate on 'Sanatana Dharma' amid controversy over 'Hindu' term usage

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    Recent Stories

    Jawan: Madhuri Dixit is excited and 'ready' to be 'mesmerized' to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film vma

    Jawan: Madhuri Dixit is excited and 'ready' to be 'mesmerized' to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film

    16 year old Pakistani girl scores top grades in 34 subjects of UK exam honoured by Sharifs Malala gcw

    16-year-old Pakistani girl scores top grades in 34 subjects of UK exam; honoured by Sharifs, Malala

    WATCH Man throws haldi on Maharashtra Revenue Minister amid reservation row; beaten by supporters snt

    WATCH: Man beaten up after throwing haldi on Maharashtra Revenue Minister amid reservation row

    Puthupally bypoll result: Chandy Oommen, the son who kept the legacy alive anr

    Puthupally bypoll result: Chandy Oommen, the son who kept the legacy alive

    Ankita Lokhande spills beans on pregnancy rumours, says morphed pictures with baby bump been shared online ADC

    Ankita Lokhande spills beans on pregnancy rumours, says morphed pictures with baby bump been shared online

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon