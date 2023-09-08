Bengaluru: Auto drivers allege extortion by Metro Mitra, Namma Yatri app over service tax

Auto drivers in Bengaluru have voiced their anger against Metro Mitra and the Namma Yatri app, alleging that the platform is collecting money from them under the guise of service tax. What was initially promised as a free service has taken an unexpected turn, causing frustration among the city's auto drivers.

At its launch in 2022, the Namma Yatri app gained popularity swiftly, amassing nearly 20 lakh users and registering thousands of auto drivers. Operating as an open platform facilitating over one lakh trips daily, the app initially assured drivers that there would be no charges. However, it seems this commitment has been abandoned.

Now, each registered auto driver using the app is subjected to a deduction of 59 rupees from their account, purportedly for service tax. This unexpected fee has left the auto drivers feeling betrayed and financially burdened.

Rudramurthy, an auto driver, is among those who have expressed their disappointment with the sudden shift in the app's policy. Thousands of auto drivers who trusted in the platform are now grappling with the unexpected financial implications.

Notably, the Auto Rickshaw Union and AITUC have strongly cautioned against using the app, warning that it may lead to dire consequences. Members of these unions argue that supporting the app's exploitative practices is contributing to a looming disaster.

As tensions rise between Metro Mitra, the Namma Yatri app, and Bengaluru's auto drivers, the community remains divided over the issue of service tax collection.