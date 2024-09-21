Arjun rescue mission: Parts of lorry found at 15 ft depth in Gangavali River; identity yet to be confirmed

Search efforts resumed for Arjun, a Kozhikode resident who went missing in the Shirur landslide in Karnataka. Parts of a lorry were discovered at a depth of 15 feet by diving expert Eshwar Malpe, but the owner, Manaf, indicated that it is still uncertain which lorry the parts belong to.

Shirur: Search efforts have resumed for Arjun, a Kozhikode resident who went missing in the Shirur landslide in Karnataka. Dredgers are being used to search the Gangavali River, and diving expert Eshwar Malpe has found a piece of wood in the river, believed to be from Arjun's lorry.

Karnataka: Diver Eshwar Malpe recovers hydraulic jack believed to be from missing Kerala driver Arjun's lorry

Malpe has located parts of the lorry in Shirur, about 30 meters from the CP4 mark at a depth of 15 feet. Two tires were found, but it’s unclear which lorry they belong to, according to Manaf, the owner of Arjun's lorry. He confirmed that the front two tires and part of the axle were visible, while the rest of the lorry is likely buried under the soil. Manaf added that the lorry appears to be lying upside down, as noted by Malpe.

Efforts are ongoing in the Gangavali River to find three missing individuals, including Arjun from Kozhikode, following the Shiroor landslide. Local diving expert Eshwar Malpe retrieved an acacia log from the river, which is thought to be from the load Arjun was transporting in his lorry. Earlier, similar logs were found along the riverbank, and Arjun's lorry owner, Manaf, confirmed that they were part of Arjun's cargo.

Eshwar Malpe initially did not receive permission from Karnataka authorities to conduct searches in the Gangavali River. However, after persistent discussions with the district administration, the approval was finally granted. The current conditions in the river are favorable for the search. The search operations, using dredgers and cameras, are focused on three key points previously identified by the Navy and their diving team during earlier investigations.

The initial search for Arjun was suspended on August 17 due to difficulties in soil removal. After several days of uncertainty, a plan to use a dredger was proposed, but the estimated cost of Rs 1 crore raised funding concerns. A turning point came when Arjun's family met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, leading to a decision to restart the search efforts. The Karnataka government also agreed to cover the costs of renting the dredger.



Latest Videos