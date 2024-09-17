BREAKING: Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended until Sept 30 in Renukaswamy murder case

In a significant development in the Renukaswamy murder case, the judicial custody of all 17 accused, including actor Darshan, has been extended until September 30. The extension comes as the case progresses with crucial submissions and evidence presentation.

Earlier today, all 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, appeared before the ACMM Court via video conference. The court confirmed the presence of all accused through this virtual medium. Darshan, who is currently held in Ballari Jail, attended the court proceedings from there, following the facility provisions as per the Jail Act.

The police presented technical evidence related to the case. This included CCTV footage, CFSL reports, mobile CDR reports, and DNA test results. All evidence was submitted in a sealed envelope to ensure confidentiality. However, the Hyderabad CFSL report remains unopened. The court has directed that, with permission, this report will be reviewed and copies will be provided once it becomes available.

The Investigating Officer, Chandan, played a key role in the submission of these reports, which are critical to the ongoing investigation. Counsel for the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) filed 17 copies of the submitted evidence, ensuring that the documentation is comprehensive and accessible.

Magistrate instructions have been issued to Ballari Jail officers to provide the necessary facilities for Darshan’s court appearance through video conference. The judicial custody for all accused has been extended, and the case is scheduled for further proceedings on September 30, with additional reports expected from Hyderabad CFSL.

