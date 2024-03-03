ISL 2023-24: Kratky pleased after Mumbai City FC's comeback win over Punjab FC; WATCH highlights

Mumbai City FC levelled league leaders Odisha FC in the points table with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the high-flying Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi to kick off the Saturday double header of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky commended his team's resilience and character after a remarkable come-from-behind triumph against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The thrilling match, featuring five goals, unfolded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, clinching Mumbai City FC's position in the playoffs and guaranteeing Odisha FC's qualification as Punjab FC forfeited crucial points.

Lallianzuala Chhangte initiated the scoring for the Islanders, yet Punjab FC swiftly countered with goals from Madih Talal and Wilmar Jordan Gil. In the latter half, Mumbai City FC orchestrated a comeback, with Iker Guarrotxena scoring twice to regain the lead. Despite Punjab FC's late efforts, their failure to capitalize on opportunities proved detrimental. Assessing the match, Kratky affirmed his team's entitlement to the three points and voiced pride in their resilience.

“We dominated possession the whole game. I think we played very good football. We knew that Punjab FC could hurt us in certain situations and already in the first 10 minutes, they showed that they can be strong in transitions. They scored a couple of goals but they were offside, so lucky for us. But again, they sniffed, they had a chance (to score first), but we scored. They came back for 2-1,” he said in the post-match press conference.

“It was an interesting game but overall, I think we deserved to win the game. We were the better team in my opinion. The boys did well and again, they showed their character, especially in the second half and the belief in how we want to play and score goals,” he added.

Midfielder Yoell Van Nieff played a crucial role in Mumbai City FC's resurgence, adeptly shielding the defensive line and orchestrating play from the rear while retaining possession. In the latter half, Mumbai City FC tactically condensed their midfield, creating difficulties for Punjab FC to locate space. Petr Kratky stressed the importance of midfield dominance to nullify the threats posed by the opposing team.

“We know they have a good midfield and that they try to overload the middle area. So we had to make sure we have good numbers there as well. That was one of the things we were talking about (at half time) because Punjab FC specifically they want a lot of numbers in the middle of the park. And we know that we can overload the middle and we tried to work it out and the boys did well,” he explained.