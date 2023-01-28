ISL 2022-23: Playoffs stability in mind as Odisha FC look to beat ATK Mohun Bagan

Two points separate ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC as the two sides go toe-to-toe in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will square off in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Two points separate the two teams. The winner will be able to construct a safety cushion, leaving the other exposed to the clubs vying for the final playoff berth. The teams are currently occupying the last two playoff spots.

ATK Mohun Bagan, currently in fifth place, is primarily focused on finishing third this season. They can restore that position with a victory over Odisha FC. The Mariners have only had success in one of their last five Hero ISL contests, though. ATK Mohun Bagan has also gone scoreless in four of their last five games.

After his team drew without scoring against Chennaiyin FC last week, head coach Juan Ferrando was forced to accept a point. That outcome came after a close 1-0 loss at home to Mumbai City FC. The Mariners have never lost three straight games in a row this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan has performed well at home, winning five of seven games played in their garden. The Mariners' midfield has been bolstered with the addition of Glan Martins, who was previously on loan from FC Goa. Dimitri Petratos, the team's prolific striker, has five goals and six assists in 13 Hero ISL games this season.

"It is an important match. We are ready for the game. Our mentality is always the same and that is to get three points. It is a good opportunity to show our character and try to do our best because we play against a very good team that will finish in the top six, according to me," said Ferrando. "They have very good players and for most of the season, they were fighting in the top four. It won't be an easy match tomorrow for sure," he added.

In their last six games, the Juggernauts had only one victory. Odisha FC will be eager to improve their three-point lead over the Blues given Bengaluru FC's impressive assault for the last playoff position.

The Juggernauts were playing Bengaluru FC when the interval began, and they lost 3-1. Along with the fresh arrival of Aniket Jadhav, who was signed from East Bengal FC last week, head coach Josep Gombau will have a revitalised squad at his disposal.

Saul Crespo, a midfielder, is set to start in the centre of the pitch and could serve as Hugo Boumous' marker if he plays. This season, Crespo has been a steadfast pillar in the middle of the field for Odisha FC; the matchup between him and Boumous will be fascinating to witness. Diego Mauricio is anticipated to start up front. In 14 games, the Brazilian has eight goals and four assists.

“We had a gap after the game in Bengaluru. Now it is time to concentrate on the last six games, which are the most important games of the season. We have to try and finish in the playoff spots,” said Gombau. “That is the aim for all teams in contention. We are working hard to get the best out of the last six games starting in Kolkata on Saturday,” he added.

Odisha FC have never beaten ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero ISL. The two have met on five occasions before and the Mariners have won twice, while the last three encounters have ended in draws.