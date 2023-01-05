ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche hat-trick sets Hyderabad FC at the top as FC Goa stumbles in playoffs race

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ogbeche, who had previously scored only three goals in the season coming into the game, put Hyderabad FC in front on two occasions before sealing the result at the end.

    Bartholomew Ogbeche produced a vintage performance as Hyderabad FC went back to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 table once again after beating FC Goa 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday. 

    Ogbeche, who entered the game with just three goals for the entire season, twice gave Hyderabad FC the lead before clinching the outcome late.

    In this match, both teams got off to a poor start. Neither team had produced any significant scoring opportunities in the opening 15 minutes, but Hyderabad FC once again proved that they never needed to be in complete control of the game to score goals. Ogbeche, a Nigerian striker, was well-placed to score Hyderabad FC's opening goal in the 20th minute with a header after Halicharan Narzary found him on the left side.

    In the 28th minute, FC Goa had their first significant opportunity. Noah Sadaoui was unable to make the proper contact with Edu Bedia's excellent pass that he played from deep in the middle of the field. After the half-chance, FC Goa began to enter the final third more frequently, but they were unable to convert those opportunities into significant chances. Hyderabad FC were content to take a seat, gather themselves into a tight formation, and wait for the halftime siren. Hyderabad FC held a 1-0 advantage at the interval.

    Iker Guarrotxena and Sadaoui teamed in the 54th minute to put Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh to the test. Singh made a superb save to stop Guarrotxena's volley after receiving a pass from the left. Later, FC Goa devised a similar tactic that was successful. Redeem Tlang raced in to score a goal and tie the game after Sadaoui held up the ball on the left and floated it for him.

    The match had now become more open, and Hyderabad FC had a fantastic opportunity to go in front a few minutes later thanks to Joel Chianese, but Aibanbha Dohling cleared her shot off the line. In the second half, Sadaoui was having a lot of fun on the left flank, and Hyderabad FC appeared to have no solutions for him. He appeared to have helped Mohamed Fares take the lead on one occasion, but the goal was ruled offside.

    FC Goa had most of the possession, but they needed to score more successfully. Ogbeche gave Hyderabad FC the lead in the 79th minute to make them pay for their actions. Hyderabad FC took the lead when the ISL's all-time leading scorer pounced on a rebound and slammed the ball into the goal. He completed his hat trick in the final minute with an exquisite header to give Hyderabad FC the three points.

    At the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad, on January 12, Hyderabad FC will host Chennaiyin FC. On January 15, FC Goa will travel to Guwahati to take on NorthEast United FC. FC Goa will be hoping Odisha FC make a mistake when they play next because even a point against the Juggernauts will move them up to sixth place.

    Key Stats:

    - Sadaoui’s 6 shots were the most of any player in the game
    - Hyderabad FC’s Gurmeet Singh faced 12 shots on goal and made 2 saves
    - Ogbeche scored three goals from just four shots on goal

