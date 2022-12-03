ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC's Gombau pleased to keep 100% home win record intact after beating NorthEast United FC

Odisha FC nabbed three consecutive wins for the first time this season as they edged NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Odisha FC nabbed three consecutive wins for the first time this season as they edged NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

In the 25th minute, Nandhakumar Sekar gave the Juggernauts the lead with his fourth goal of the year. However, replacement Rochharzela tied the score in the 60th minute with his first-touch goal. In the 78th minute, Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored Odisha FC's 99th ISL goal to move the Juggernauts into the second position.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC in a tricky tie against ATK Mohun Bagan at home

As his club maintained its perfect home record of victories, Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau was pleased to witness his players' dedication to the game and thanked them for giving it their all.

Gombau anticipates that having a fit team would result in a better squad and help the team develop into a formidable one. After scoring in Friday night's game, the Spaniard praised the Indian wingers. He added that Odisha FC never plays for a draw and always strives to win.

"The football that we play revolves around the wingers, and this duo gets a lot of chances, and I think we are happy with both of them. Football is a collective sport, and these players work hard and defend. Everybody is committed and concentrated on the field, and tonight every player helped us to improve the game," Gombau said in a post-match press conference.

Providing details about Michael Soosairaj's fitness and when he is expected to return, Odisha FC head coach added, "It can be a very good addition once Soosairaj is fit to play as he is a very good player. He (Soosairaj) and Victor Rodriguez need to be 100% fit, which is very important for us. I hope they stay away from injuries and Shubham Sarangi also comes back soon and makes us stronger as a team, better for everyone with more confidence and better game plan to prepare."

When asked about his thoughts over two Indian players scoring in the win over NorthEast United FC, Gombau stated, This is very nice, and I am extremely happy for them. Two wingers and both having scored and contributed four goals which are good numbers, but we only say a little about Thoiba Moirangthem. He works a lot and wins a lot of second balls along with Raynier Fernandes and everybody was good."

"Carlos Delgado at the back, who wanted to keep on playing in the second half, is something that shows the team's spirit and mentality is very good. We believed that we scored a second goal and put a striker on the field looking to win the game. The draw was something we had never looked into, and we want to win every single game," he added.

Gombau also praised the fans' support and shed light on the team's approach for the rest of the tournament.

"It is fantastic to have people who support us a lot and have the facilities. For us to play at home, we feel very strong and it is important that people come and support us because we run more and play better. Now we will go to Goa and come back to face ATK Mohun Bagan which is a big game. We are excited for it," he said.

"In the beginning, we say to the players the plan is to go game by game. I said to them we need to believe in what we are doing because we have got a good squad and our main objective is to be in the top six and be in the playoffs," Gombau added.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC aims to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC after winless run

"The focus is to win every game, the next game is against FC Goa and we will try to win that game. We will go there and do everything to try and get the three points. We have lost away games but we have chances to get a result and that is the way we approach the league. We are in a good position, we are feeling much better and going into the playoffs is always the target that we put ahead of ourselves," the Odisha FC head coach concluded.