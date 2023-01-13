Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Marquez displeased with Hyderabad FC's show; Brdaric lauds Chennaiyin FC's best performance

    An 87th-minute Bartholomew Ogbeche penalty helped Hyderabad FC seal a crucial point against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

    football ISL 2022-23: Marquez displeased with Hyderabad FC's show; Brdaric lauds Chennaiyin FC's best performance snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    An 87th-minute Bartholomew Ogbeche penalty helped Hyderabad FC seal a crucial point against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

    Petar Sliskovic put the Marina Machans in front with his eighth goal of the season in the 57th minute before Ogbeche converted the crucial penalty at the death to keep his side's unbeaten streak alive and dent Chennaiyin FC's playoffs march.

    Following the game, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez expressed displeasure over the team's performance and stated it is difficult to maintain the level of performance in each game.

    "We have one point and this is the best thing that I can say. Some people think that I am crazy but after five wins it's extremely difficult to win each game but we are not in a good moment. The other day we won in Goa, playing maybe one of the worst games in my three years here, especially the first 60 minutes were a complete disaster," Marquez stated in the official post-match press conference.

    "It's very difficult to keep the (same) level (every time) but this is not an excuse because all the teams are, more or less, in the same situation, especially when you have important injuries to players. As I said before, I can't avoid hearing people say that we can compete with Mumbai City FC, we cannot compete with Mumbai, they have 1000 more goalscorers than our team. We want (to be in) the top two but let's see, there are still six games (left) and now we will recover important players like Joao (Victor) and Halicharan (Narzary)," he added.

    Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric was glad about his team's performance and felt his side deserved more than just one point.

    "I'm absolutely proud with the performance of my team and it was one of the best performances of this season. Very stable, concentrated, and we didn't give Hyderabad FC the opportunities. It's a pity that we just took one point, to take a point in an away match is good but we were the better team today. It's the game today that we played against a championship competitor, and we are fighting for the playoffs places. I think we played a pretty good team game today. The team was prepared and motivated, I feel sorry for the players that we got only a point from all the efforts," he said in the post-match press conference.

    Manolo Marquez's team had won their previous five games, but Chennaiyin FC ended that streak by drawing their third game in the last four. With their determined performance today, the squad earned all the points, as Brdaric clarified, proving that the superior team is not always the victor.

    “Till the 86th minute everything was fine, I didn’t see any anxiety in the team. It’s football and it’s not necessary that the better team wins all the time but it’s been a long time since we created chances, played good football but we didn’t (get) rewarded with the three points. Yes, it’s one point, we have something in our hands but today more was possible,” he said.

    Hyderabad FC stay in second, a point behind leaders Mumbai City FC, who have a game in hand. The defending champions will face East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium next on January 20, Friday. Chennaiyin FC remain in seventh place, now three points away from the final playoffs spot. The Marina Machans will head home to host ATK Mohun Bagan next on January 21, Saturday.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC eye full points against Jamshedpur FC in red-hot playoffs tussle snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC eye full points against Jamshedpur FC in red-hot playoffs tussle

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC look to keep pace at the top as Chennaiyin FC aim to close in on playoffs snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC look to keep pace at the top as Chennaiyin FC aim to close in on playoffs

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Matchday 14: Mumbai City FC blazes past Kerala Blasters 4-0; regains top spot

    football ISL 2022-23: Sunday blockbuster for fans as unbeaten Mumbai City FC hosts red-hot Kerala Blasters FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Sunday blockbuster for fans as unbeaten Mumbai City FC hosts red-hot Kerala Blasters FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Mauricio's brace dents East Bengal's playoff challenge as Odisha FC move to fifth snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mauricio's brace dents East Bengal's playoff challenge as Odisha FC move to fifth

    Recent Stories

    Happy Lohri 2023: Gajar Ka Halwa to Phirni to Pindi Channa- yummy Punjabi dishes to enjoy with your family RBA

    Happy Lohri 2023: Gajar Ka Halwa to Phirni to Pindi Channa- yummy Punjabi dishes to enjoy with your family

    Alia Bhatt to have a lavish bash for the entire RRR team after 'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globe win vma

    Alia Bhatt to have a lavish bash for the entire RRR team after 'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globe win

    Nagaland NPAC calls for 6-hour statewide bandh on January 14; check details - adt

    NPAC calls for 6-hour Nagaland bandh on January 14; check details

    Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with loved ones RBA

    Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40 percent pay cut; here's why

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept to enter production in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Video Icon