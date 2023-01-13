ISL 2022-23: Marquez displeased with Hyderabad FC's show; Brdaric lauds Chennaiyin FC's best performance

An 87th-minute Bartholomew Ogbeche penalty helped Hyderabad FC seal a crucial point against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Petar Sliskovic put the Marina Machans in front with his eighth goal of the season in the 57th minute before Ogbeche converted the crucial penalty at the death to keep his side's unbeaten streak alive and dent Chennaiyin FC's playoffs march.

Following the game, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez expressed displeasure over the team's performance and stated it is difficult to maintain the level of performance in each game.

"We have one point and this is the best thing that I can say. Some people think that I am crazy but after five wins it's extremely difficult to win each game but we are not in a good moment. The other day we won in Goa, playing maybe one of the worst games in my three years here, especially the first 60 minutes were a complete disaster," Marquez stated in the official post-match press conference.

"It's very difficult to keep the (same) level (every time) but this is not an excuse because all the teams are, more or less, in the same situation, especially when you have important injuries to players. As I said before, I can't avoid hearing people say that we can compete with Mumbai City FC, we cannot compete with Mumbai, they have 1000 more goalscorers than our team. We want (to be in) the top two but let's see, there are still six games (left) and now we will recover important players like Joao (Victor) and Halicharan (Narzary)," he added.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric was glad about his team's performance and felt his side deserved more than just one point.

"I'm absolutely proud with the performance of my team and it was one of the best performances of this season. Very stable, concentrated, and we didn't give Hyderabad FC the opportunities. It's a pity that we just took one point, to take a point in an away match is good but we were the better team today. It's the game today that we played against a championship competitor, and we are fighting for the playoffs places. I think we played a pretty good team game today. The team was prepared and motivated, I feel sorry for the players that we got only a point from all the efforts," he said in the post-match press conference.

Manolo Marquez's team had won their previous five games, but Chennaiyin FC ended that streak by drawing their third game in the last four. With their determined performance today, the squad earned all the points, as Brdaric clarified, proving that the superior team is not always the victor.

“Till the 86th minute everything was fine, I didn’t see any anxiety in the team. It’s football and it’s not necessary that the better team wins all the time but it’s been a long time since we created chances, played good football but we didn’t (get) rewarded with the three points. Yes, it’s one point, we have something in our hands but today more was possible,” he said.

Hyderabad FC stay in second, a point behind leaders Mumbai City FC, who have a game in hand. The defending champions will face East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium next on January 20, Friday. Chennaiyin FC remain in seventh place, now three points away from the final playoffs spot. The Marina Machans will head home to host ATK Mohun Bagan next on January 21, Saturday.