ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC coach Marquez delighted with 3-0 win over Bengaluru FC; Grayson unhappy with effort

Bartholomew Ogbeche ended his seven-game goal drought as Hyderabad FC eased past Bengaluru FC with a 3-0 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The striker broke the deadlock from a cleverly-worked free-kick before forcing an own-goal out of Sandesh Jhingan at the stroke of half-time. Joel Chianese came off the bench to wrap the game up in the 90th minute.

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez believes that his side deserved to win against Bengaluru FC and was also pleased that the defending champions recorded a clean sheet - their 7th of the season.

The 54-year-old was satisfied with how his men performed, just as instructed over the week, even if he had anticipated a difficult time against Bengaluru FC. Despite Bengaluru FC having more possession of the ball, Marquez thought that HFC was in charge and that this contributed to the match's outcome.

"The game was more even than 3-0 and we deserved to win, and every action and moment was for us," he said at the post-match press conference. "We scored the first goal when there was nothing else going on, and then we scored the second goal before halftime."

"Bengaluru FC were pushing hard, and it is true that we had a very good scoring chance, and finally we killed the game very late, but if BFC had scored a goal in the second half, then we would have had a tough time in the last minute," he added.

"We did score three goals, and this is the kind of thing we love in football. I am very happy to play with young players like Rohit Danu and Aaren D'Silva and get a result at such a difficult stadium," Marquez said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson felt his team needed to be more ruthless during their game against the defending champions.

"We didn't score enough goals and they did. That's the basics of it all. I've just said to the players how we lost that game tonight three nil is beyond me that we dominated the game for large parts of the game," the Bengaluru FC head coach said in the post-match press conference.

"The stats with 61 percent possession, but we weren't ruthless enough. And that's the difference between the two teams. Their chances came along and they were half chances to start with and they got the goals. They manage games, they are used to winning matches and we just are not ruthless enough in the final third, be it the right cross, the right pass, the right shot, the decision making," Grayson explained.

While criticising his team's performance against Hyderabad FC, Grayson also noted that BFC needed to improve the quality of their deliveries. He praised Pablo Perez, a substitute midfielder, for his contribution.

"Well, I think it's probably hurt us a lot this season (the finishing). We haven't scored lots of goals this season. So it's reflective and it's not just the strikers. They're judged on the goals of course but it's the final pass, the final cross. Are we making it better? Can we make better delivery? Can we make the right option better? You look at Pablo (Perez) when he comes on the pitch at half-time," he said.

"He makes a massive difference. He sees quality and he's got a lot fitter and fitter. And if you get more people like him on the pitch, you've got a better opportunity to create and take opportunities. So yeah, we've got what we have but confidence is a big thing. Roy Krishna and Sunil Chettri, they've got loads and loads of goals in their careers and that's the frustrating thing for them. For me and the supporters is that they can't seem to get that little thing called a white ball in the back of the net at times," Grayson concluded.

The loss keeps Bengaluru FC in eighth position, nine points off the last playoff spot. The Blues will travel to the Salt Lake Stadium next to take on East Bengal FC on December 30, Friday. Hyderabad FC is back at the top of the table, a point ahead of Mumbai City FC, who have a game in hand. The defending champions will host NorthEast United FC on December 29, Thursday.