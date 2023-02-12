Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC hope to get back to winning ways when they host East Bengal FC

    Chennaiyin FC will be vying for the highest possible finish in the table after their playoff race ended, taking on East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC hope to get back to winning ways when they host East Bengal FC
    Following the conclusion of their playoff race, Chennaiyin FC will meet East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday to finish as high as possible in the standings. Only two points separate the two teams; therefore, a victory for the Torch Bearers would bring them up to eighth place and allow them to switch places.

    A win would break Chennaiyin FC's eight-game losing record. East Bengal FC, who have never defeated the Marina Machans in the Hero ISL, may be the ideal opponent to accomplish that.

    Though Chennaiyin FC have a dismal record there this year, the game will be played there. In eight home games this season, the hosts have only once come out on top. They have lost the remaining three games and drawn four.

    When Chennaiyin FC fell to Kerala Blasters last week, Abdenasser El Khayati scored once more. In ten games this season, the Dutchman has scored nine goals and provided four assists, just one goal and four assists more than his colleague Petar Sliskovic, who has eight goals and four assists.

    "We have to work and learn from our experience. That is why we still have objectives. We had a meeting with the players today and I conveyed to them in clear words what the expectations are," said Brdaric. "We have three matches and in these three matches, I want to take the maximum points and that is the target," said Brdaric.

    East Bengal FC's road record has been marginally better this Hero ISL season. In nine games played at home, they have won twice and drawn once, while in eight games played away, they have won three times.

    The Torch Bearers were about to record their sixth victory last week until NorthEast United FC came back and forced them to settle for their first draw of the year. If they win this match, they will surpass Chennaiyin FC and move beyond Jamshedpur FC's range.

    Last week, Cleiton Silva and newly acquired Jake Jervis both scored goals. With 12 goals this year, Silva has scored more than any other league player. After making a magnificent overhead kick against the Highlanders, Jervis will be aiming for his second of the year.

    “We are not in the top six, which is where we want to be, but we are preparing to be in the top six. You don’t just go in the top six. Hyderabad finished last, and then last year they won,” said Constantine. “Hopefully, in the summer, we will be able to build on what we have, sign a few more players and be better and more competitive,” he added.

    Four out of five Hero ISL encounters between these two sides have ended in draws. Chennaiyin FC clinched their first win over East Bengal FC earlier this season in Kolkata.

