ISL 2022-23: Breaking losing streak on Jamshedpur FC’s mind as ATK Mohun Bagan focus on surge to the top

    ATK Mohun Bagan will face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday to kickstart Matchweek 10 of ISL.

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    On Thursday, Matchweek 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will begin with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Jamshedpur FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The Mariners, who just defeated Bengaluru FC last week, are in need of another victory to tie Hyderabad FC for second place in the standings.

    Although ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 in their own stadium last week, head coach Juan Ferrando expressed dissatisfaction with his team's performance. The Spaniard said they anticipated them to do better in possession throughout the entire game in the post-match press conference.

    "They [Jamshedpur FC] are a side with great potential, so I do not think it will be an easy match tomorrow," said Ferrando. "Lately, their performance has not exactly been the best, but this is the same team that went to Mumbai and held them to a draw. So it will not be a difficult match tomorrow," he added.

    Dimitri Petratos finally scored for his team in their most recent game, much to the delight of his teammates and coach. The striker's lone goal against Bengaluru FC was his first since scoring a hat-trick against Kerala Blasters FC almost two months prior. It was his fourth goal of the campaign.

    Jamshedpur FC will be seeking a chance to pick up some points after losing their fifth straight game in the ISL as they fell to Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 at home last weekend. Aidy Boothroyd, the head coach of Jamshedpur FC, was happy to have Eli Sabia back and ready to start with Peter Hartley. He won't have Wellington Priori as his centre of gravity in the middle, though.

    Attacker Jay Thomas was used as a temporary defensive midfielder in the previous game. Rafael Crivellaro, a recent acquisition and great player, will provide Jamshedpur FC's midfield with a much-needed boost, giving the guests high hopes. It is unclear if the former Chennaiyin FC midfielder, who played for the Marina Machans during the 2019–20 and 2020–21 ISL seasons, will be fit to participate in Thursday's match right away. He scored eight goals and recorded nine assists in 27 games.

    "Over the last two months, we have lost so many players to injuries. It has ravaged us. That does not mean our season is over. It only means that we have to sign some players. One has already come in today. Hopefully, in January, we'll add the right players to our squad," said Boothroyd. "We should start climbing up the table and move away from the bottom because we don't want to be there," he added.

    ATKMB and JFC have met four times in the ISL, where the Red Miners have won thrice, while the Mariners have only won once. Last season though, Jamshedpur FC completed a double over ATK Mohun Bagan.

